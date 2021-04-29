A.In the Oberlinklinik in Potsdam there is an eerie silence that night. No flashing lights, no barrier tapes, and cars hardly pass by anymore. Only the policemen in the inner courtyard at the entrance of a new building, the two vans of the criminal police and the camera teams and photographers present give an indication of the disturbing violent crime that occurred on Wednesday evening in the hospital in the Babelsberg district.

Four corpses and one seriously injured person were discovered on Wednesday evening in various sick rooms in a ward in the new building, on which a large window reads “Thusnelda von Saldern House” and underneath it “Rehabilitation – Living – Care”. “Heavy, external use of force” is how the police describe the cause of death. What exactly happened to the five people and whether they are all patients in the clinic is still unclear even several hours after the gruesome find. Until the relatives have been informed, the police do not want to provide any information about the dead.

Employee arrested

The police and the public prosecutor’s office announced in the early morning that a 51-year-old employee, who was an urgent suspect, had been arrested. No information is yet available on the possible motive. It is investigated on suspicion of an intentional homicide. The exact course and the circumstances of the act have not yet been clarified. “At the moment there are extensive securing of evidence taking place,” the investigators say. Forensic doctors and the public prosecutor are also on site. An emergency chaplain also enters the building.

Forensic technicians carry suitcases from the police vans to the new building, which is located near the entrance on Rudolf-Breitscheid-Strasse. Some time later, behind the windows of several rooms, police officers in protective suits can be seen taking photos.

The police initially did not provide any information about the part of the clinic in which the homicide occurred. In addition to a clinic, the complex includes daycare centers and schools, workplaces and living areas for people with disabilities and advice centers. The Oberlinhaus association describes itself on its website as a diaconal “competence center for participation, health, education and work in the Berlin-Brandenburg region”. But on Wednesday the clinic became a crime scene.