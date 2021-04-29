NAfter the discovery of four bodies in the “Thusnelda von Saldern Haus” dormitory in Potsdam-Babelsberg, the background remains unclear. The officials want to inform in the afternoon about the status of the investigation. So far, it is unclear what function the suspect 51-year-old employee had. In the house of the diaconal provider Oberlin people with physical and multiple disabilities are accommodated. At first, the police said the bodies had been found in a hospital.

On Wednesday evening, four fatally injured and one other seriously injured person were found in the dormitory. According to a spokeswoman for the diaconal institution, there are four long-term residents. Two of them have lived there since childhood. The seriously injured person is also a resident. Further details on the identity of the victims were not given. The homicide squad of the West Police Department and the Potsdam public prosecutor’s office are investigating the suspicion of an intentional homicide. The urgently suspect 51-year-old had been arrested.

The complex on which the crime took place includes, in addition to the living area for people with disabilities, a clinic, daycare centers and schools as well as advice centers. The Oberlinhaus association describes itself on its website as a diaconal “competence center for participation, health, education and work in the Berlin-Brandenburg region”.

The leadership of the evangelical Potsdam Oberlinhaus expressed itself deeply shaken. Theological director Matthias Fichtmüller spoke on Thursday at a press conference called at short notice of a “great shock to the self-image” for all employees. It will “take a while before we understand all of this,” said Fichtmüller.

Brandenburg’s Prime Minister Dietmar Woidke (SPD) was dismayed. “Terrible news. I’m shocked, “said Woidke on Thursday, according to government spokesman Florian Engels. “My thoughts go to the victims and my condolences to the relatives.” On the private broadcaster BB Radio, he spoke of a horrific and terrible act. “It’s a difficult day for Brandenburg.”