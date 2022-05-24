Collecting and studying data about employees is what many employers do. For example, they use data to gauge happiness at work and to measure productivity. But what personal data is a company allowed to view and analyze? For example, can your employer try to predict whether and when you will have children?

Data can also be used to make predictions about employee turnover. Many employers see value in this, according to the annual HR benchmark survey by HR and payroll service provider Visma | raet. This year, 499 HR professionals, 99 executives and 1,340 employees participated in the survey that polls respondents on HR matters.

More than half of executives say they are interested in using predictive data when it comes to employee family planning to better organize their business. Thirty percent of HR professionals say they want this.

It is nothing new that companies collect data about employees and make predictions about it, says Marco Winkel, HR Director at Visma | raet. “In our research, we see that collecting data is becoming more important every year for HR and therefore also for directors. Most often, data is collected to measure employee satisfaction. That can be very useful information.”

Irrelevant information

Remke Scheepstra, employment lawyer and partner at Baker & McKenzie, doesn’t understand why companies need predictive data about employees’ family planning. “You know reasonably well in advance that someone is going to drop out, usually from twenty weeks and you know approximately how long someone will be away,” says Scheepstra. “Maybe someone doesn’t want children, or maybe a woman can’t have children. Those are painful things and you can’t ask about that as a boss anyway.” See also Real Zaragoza wants to make amends against Eibar

That’s what Winkel says. “As an employer, you should not be interested in the desire to have children of staff and certainly not want to collect data about it. It is also irrelevant information. It still takes an average of nine months for people to give birth. That offers enough space to ensure replacement.”

Must have a purpose

Are you allowed to keep and store personal data at all? Companies must comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR). It states that you may not just process personal data in connection with the protection of the privacy of your employees.

Nowadays, Scheepstra often receives questions from companies about the subject. “They often want to keep track of diversity and inclusion within the company and wonder whether they can keep data about someone’s gender or background. It’s a sensitive issue. The employer must always carefully weigh the interests between the purpose of the processing of the data and the privacy of the employee.”



Quote

For example, you can process personal data to draw up an employment contract. Scheepstra: ,,You often use a copy of a passport for that, so you can process that data. An employee must also always be informed about this. You may not then use the data for other purposes.”

What is allowed is keeping statistics about, for example, a team. Scheepstra: ,,Management often prefers statistics per team to collecting data per employee. This is generally less problematic, because the information is less easily traceable to individual employees and then it is no longer personal data.”

Climbing dangerous mountains in your spare time

Winkel does not see any danger in making general analyses. Just like making a connection between how many days of leave someone takes and the chance of dropping out. “Everyone needs a break every now and then. If someone has not yet taken a single day of leave, you can also act on that and prevent someone from dropping out.”

Managers sometimes hear about their employees in the corridors. But you cannot make predictions on these data, says Winkel. ,,If I know that you free climber If you are interested in climbing dangerous mountains in your spare time, then as an employer I am not allowed to attach any possible consequences to this. Staying safe in your free time is your responsibility. In addition, anything can happen to any employee.”

Suppose your employer requests permission in the employment contract to keep track of your hobbies in order to predict whether you will be absent more quickly, then you can refuse that request. Employees do not always find this easy because of the relationship of authority between employer and staff, Scheepstra knows. If you feel obliged to cooperate with the processing of your data, you can object within the organisation. If this does not work, you can also submit a complaint to the Dutch Data Protection Authority.”





