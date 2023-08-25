For years, a call center employee logged in 10 minutes earlier at the request of his employer, but was not paid for it. He took his now former employer to court and later to the Supreme Court. Both authorities agreed with him, but his ex-employer continues to refuse and drives the employee at prohibitively high costs.

Call center company Teleperformance in Zoetermeer filed an appeal in cassation at the beginning of this month, which means that it is now before the Supreme Court. “Everyone has the right to appeal in cassation after losing an appeal case, but this feels like power play towards the former employee,” says Elly Heemskerk, director of FNV Callcenters. “A cassation case can easily cost tens of thousands of euros. This ex-employee cannot cough up that.” For that reason, the union steps into the breach and takes on the costs of the case.

But that is not the only thing for the FNV. The union wants the call center to retroactively pay all employees for every minute worked. “With about 3600 employees, that will undoubtedly cost a lot of money, we understand that, but this wage theft must come to an end,” said Heemskerk. The union also wants to stipulate in the coming collective agreement that preparation time is regarded as working time. See also Ukraine conflict: Now China jumps to Putin's side

Log in to systems in advance

The employee had been active at call center company Teleperformance in Zoetermeer since 2016. In the lawsuit last year it became clear that the company wanted the employee to be present 10 minutes before time. During that time, he could then already log in to various systems and start calling right away.

Because the employee also wanted to be paid for that time, he approached the employer, who refused to pay it. It led to a lawsuit, in which the employee wanted to claim the back wages with retroactive effect.

According to the call center company, an employee cannot be called for work in those 10 minutes and does not receive any instructions. Therefore, this would not fall under working time and according to the company no payment is necessary.

‘Assignment from employer’

The subdistrict court in The Hague did not agree with that defense last year: after all, it concerned ‘an assignment from the employer and therefore working time’. For that reason, the overdue amount of about 2900 euros should be paid to the employee. This concerns wages, but also holiday allowance, statutory increase and collection costs of his period of service. In addition, the company had to pay almost eight hundred euros in legal costs to the employer.

In the appeal, the question was asked again whether the previous login time fell under ‘paid working time’. The Supreme Court ruled in that the same as the district court. But Teleperformance does not accept that.

Much to the dismay of the FNV. “This employer apparently thinks it is quite normal for their employees to be present earlier every day to log in,” says Heemskerk. According to the union, the call center is ‘burying its head in the sand’. In other sectors, preparation time is simply paid for, according to the FNV. It is not yet known when the case will be heard before the Supreme Court. See also Ukraine-News: Kyiv publishes list of Kremlin 'disinformers'







Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.

Comment can be found at the bottom of this article. Only comments with a full name are placed. We do that because we want a debate with people who stand for what they say, and therefore put their name to it. Those who still need to enter their name can do so by clicking ‘Login’ at the top right of our site.