An Asian employee accused two managers at a company he worked for of causing him to suffer from a mental illness (obsessive-compulsive disorder), and filed a lawsuit against them in the Dubai Civil Court.

He said in his statement of claim that he contracted this disease as a result of their dismissal from work, demanding compensation of 72 thousand dirhams and legal interest, noting that he resorted to using a sedative medication, as stated in a medical report from a center specializing in psychological treatment, and that he remained unemployed for two years.

The defendants submitted a memorandum requesting that the lawsuit be dismissed for lack of jurisdiction, failure to follow the correct path set by law, and lack of validity and proof, in addition to the fact that the lawsuit falls within the jurisdiction of the labor court.

For its part, the civil court rejected the defendants’ claim of lack of jurisdiction, explaining that the plaintiff was attributing to them a negligent error without claiming his labor rights, and therefore the court had jurisdiction to consider the case.

Regarding the subject of the lawsuit, she explained that the plaintiff did not provide evidence of an error that could be attributed to the defendants, because the dismissal of an employee does not alone constitute an error that could be attributed to the manager. Therefore, the lawsuit was rejected and the plaintiff was obligated to pay the expenses.