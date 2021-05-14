One of the main lines of work of the AFE is the training of footballers so that after their retirement they can make a transition to a new profession in the most natural and easy way possible. For this, each year they open a campaign of scholarships of more than 8 months that are granted to practically all the applicants with the aim of reducing their tuition fees and giving them facilities that allow them to study.

On this system, the AFE has published a report prepared by the departments of training and relations with the affiliate in which certain conclusions are drawn about the employability of footballers once they have retired. In this way, it has been known the percentage of affiliates who are preparing their transition to another profession, analyzed the evolution of the affiliates in terms of the number of active students and type of degrees chosen or to know the favorite areas of interest of the soccer players.