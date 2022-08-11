The latest unemployment data registered in Molina de Segura reveal a net job creation of 2,311 people in the last year alone, which represents seven out of ten jobs created year-on-year in the Vega Media region, according to the analysis carried out by the Office de Empresas Molina de Segura, regarding the Economic Situation Bulletin for the second quarter of the year, recently published by the regional employers’ association Croem.

Thus, Molina de Segura has behaved in this period as the second municipality that has created the most employment in relative terms, with an 8.4% improvement, among those in the Region and the third in absolute terms, with 2,311 unemployed less. While large cities such as Murcia or Cartagena grow at 2% and 4%, respectively, Molina de Segura does so by exceeding 8%. In addition, the town has followed a positive trend in the last four years, despite the pandemic, DANA, the war in Ukraine and the supply crisis.

“Molina de Segura has an infallible asset in the production industry and in transport logistics that has been without fail for almost a decade,” says the Councilor for Promotion and Economic Strategy, José de Haro. Likewise, he highlights that the Molinense municipality has been growing in population for almost 60 years uninterruptedly, at the level of large Spanish cities, without a single year of population reduction.

In this way, the City Council of Molina de Segura prepares the ground so that economic activities continue to create wealth and employment almost at the rate of the large Spanish cities. And this without still having the four new planned business areas active, which will arrive in the medium term: Hercas, Molina Norte, Profusa and Campotéjar Norte. According to the estimates of the Consistory, these four new business parks will be able to generate the creation of some 5,000 new jobs.

The municipal strength is given by the strength of four economic pillars: highly profitable intensive agriculture, powerful industry, highly diversified services and cutting-edge construction due to having 23 housing developments.