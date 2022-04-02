Culiacán, Sinaloa.- On May 4 of this year a fashion show and bazaar will be held with the participation of people with different abilities, called “Fashion is Helping” in Jardines del Río in Culiacán, Sinaloa, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. and the cost of the bracelet will be 70 pesos, since the proceeds are intended to improve the infrastructure conditions of the offices of the civil association Employ me with Cause.

This great event will feature live music in which Empléame con Causa artists will also participate, as well as with the different pavilions of products from clothing, accessories and different items for sale.

Likewise, an awareness course will be taught where people will be able to experience what it is like to have visual, motor, intellectual, psychosocial and hearing disabilities.

