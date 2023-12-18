Since its founding in 2017, Empirical has burst into the world of spirits with revolutionary force, challenging established conventions and redefining the boundaries of flavor. Created by visionaries Lars Williams, an original New York research chef, and Mark Emil Hermansen, a Copenhagen-born anthropologist, this company has embodied a philosophy that fuses ancient tradition with cutting-edge science, propelling the spirits industry forward. towards unexplored territories.

Recognized for their outstanding work at the Noma restaurant – considered one of the best in the world – where they met, Lars Williams led the R&D department for more than 8 years, being a precursor of many of the fermentation protocols and other techniques. culinary traditions that continue to be fundamental in the establishment to this day. For his part, Mark Emil Hermansen, a graduate in social anthropology from the University of Oxford, played a key role as Concept Manager of the restaurant, in addition to being Head of Development at MAD, René Redzepi's foundation dedicated to promoting good values ​​in the restaurant sector.

The Doritos drink is the latest creation from Empirical. Photography provided by the company.

Together they brought their deep culinary experience and insatiable thirst for innovation to the world of spirits. Their goal was to challenge established paradigms and forge something unique. Thus, in 2017 they began this new adventure called Empirical, consisting of a laboratory of disruptive ideas and a platform without limits for exploration. “Empirical is a flavor company that seeks the delicious,” they declare.

More information

Originating in Copenhagen, the distillery has currently expanded to the United States where it will open its new headquarters in North Bushwick, Brooklyn, New York, in the summer of 2024, with the aim of ensuring sufficient inventory to meet the demands of its global markets. Its production center in Denmark closed in June 2023 and its research and development facilities, along with the tasting room, will move to a new location in the city of Copenhagen.

What sets Empirical apart is its ability to merge old and new into a unique creation process. They combine traditional methods such as fermentation with Aspergillus oryzae (the mushroom koji), traditionally used for the preparation of sake, mixed with more Western ingredients such as malt, and use modern technologies, such as vacuum distillation (which allows distillation at low temperatures) or the extraction of flavors and aromas by ultrasound waves, among others. This synthesis between ancient craftsmanship and cutting-edge tools is the very heart of the company.

The essence of Empirical lies in its particular way of creating processes focused on fermentation and distillation, where they even design and build the specific machinery that integrates the technology they need. An example is their vacuum distillation systems, their own machinery that allows them to handle distillations at low pressure and temperature on a large scale, whose prototyping and design began in a garage, welding a pressure cooker, a coil and a barometer.

Among some of his creations we find The plum I sppose, a distillate of plum stones and kombucha of calendula, Ayuuk a distillate of Pasilla mixe (an ancient Mexican chili that supports the producers and the community of the Sierra Norte mountains in Oaxaca), Soka, a distillate of fermented cane juice and sorghum syrup (encouraging the use of this cereal grown from massively and very little used in the United States) or novelty, Empirical x Doritos® Nacho Cheese Spirit the Doritos distillate.

Please drink your snacks responsibly.

His latest striking creation came about when one of Empirical's members brought a bag of Doritos to his desk, coincidentally located near the company's creativity and experimentation area. Lars Williams, chef distiller and CEO of Empirical, was there. “I couldn't resist the temptation to take the bag and experiment with this ingredient,” he says. “We are an 'uncategorized' spirits company, which allows us the freedom to experiment with different flavors and not limit ourselves to a specific type of spirit, such as gin, tequila or whiskey,” says Williams. “Why not take something with a flavor as recognizable as Doritos, and transform it into something completely new?” And so they did.

It was the simple everyday fact of having these snacks nearby, which triggered them to present their proposal to the renowned snack brand. “For Doritos, it's about energizing culture and offering our fans surprising and unexpected experiences,” said Tina Mahal, Senior Vice President of Marketing, Frito-Lay North America. “We always encourage our fans to try new things, so we think it's time to disrupt the spirits category by offering our iconic nacho-cheese flavor in a bottle.”

The characteristic flavor of these snacks is extracted through Empirical's innovative production process, using the authentic ones and preserving their essence through vacuum distillation. The goal of this limited edition is, in their words: “to offer a multi-sensory and tasty experience led by the signature nacho cheese, which smells and tastes exactly like the real thing.” “This spirit takes the flavor of Doritos to completely unexplored territory within the world of spirits.”

The alcohol content of Empirical x Doritos® Nacho Cheese Spirit is 42% vol and its pre-sale on-line in the United States it began last Wednesday through the Empirical website, where it will be available physically, only in some points of sale in New York and California. Its price is 65 dollars, about 60 euros at the exchange rate. It is possible to sign up for the global distribution list of this limited edition, which plans to be announced in the coming months.

World gurus

In addition to its revolutionary approach to production, the presentation of its products is equally innovative. The minimalist and elegant bottles house liquids that defy sensory expectations, taking consumers on a journey of discovery of unexplored flavors.

Lars Williams and Mark Emil Hermansen of Empirical. Photo provided by them.

Empirical's impact extends beyond their creations and they have inspired a new wave of artisans and distillers to explore new avenues of experimentation, such as Irish master distiller Chris Stewart or multi-fermented beverage company Muri from Copenhagen.

Lars Williams and Mark Emil Hermansen continue to chart a new path in distilling, and their legacy will live on as a testament to how imagination and courage can transform an industry, without fear of not being placed within the framework of traditional beverages.

Its goal is to create democratic, shareable products based on the process of creating unique and unexpected flavors. Breaking with conventional categories and challenging the status quo, they find freedom in flavor. And as they say: “We connect with people, we learn from them, we collaborate and we tell their stories. The drinks we create build a framework of flavor and aroma, above the novel and the familiar, converted into sensory memories that remain in the memory of those who try them.”

You can follow EL PAÍS Gastro in instagram and x.