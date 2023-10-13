Publisher Microids and development studio Tower Five released the first gameplay videos Of Empire of the Ants which shows a graphic side really impressive and photorealistic. For those unfamiliar with the game, it is a strategic adventure based on the book of the same name by Bernard Werber.

Game details

As you can see, Empire of the Ants literally puts you in the shoes of a ant, determined to lead her colony to more prosperous lands. On her way she will have to deal with several dangers, especially other insects, and she will have to make important choices to get to her destination.

Developed with Unreal Engine 5, Empire of the Ants aims to offer a strategic experience close to the books. It will be playable in third person and will give the player the opportunity to exploit the unique abilities of the ants.

The Tower Five title promises to be a unique experience, suitable for all types of players thanks to the scalable difficulty and a tutorial designed for beginners.

Now the hope is that many good premises will give life to a great game.