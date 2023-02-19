Emphasis categories | Stronger methods are needed, says Liisa Pohjolainen, who knows Helsinki’s schools

The former director of the education and training industry in Helsinki does not believe that giving up weighted classes is an effective way to influence the segregation of schools.

Would not be pedagogically reasonable, says Liisa Pohjolainen. He refers to the plan being prepared by the city of Helsinki, in which classes with an emphasis on teaching would be abandoned in the future.

The retired Nordic resident has been following the public debate, which started on Wednesday, when the education and training industry’s (kasko) plans was reported.

Pohjolainen himself has worked not only as a teacher and principal, but also as Kasko’s branch manager until 2021.

“In my term, I wouldn’t have supported this and I wouldn’t have pushed the issue forward,” says Pohjolainen.

At the moment, the proposal is being prepared by civil servants. During the spring, there will be discussions on the topic with, among other things, principals and school boards. The time for political decision-making will come later this year.

Nordic according to the report, there are relatively few students in priority classes, when you take into account that in Helsinki, almost 45,000 students attend elementary school in the city school.

“From the point of view of desegregation, this is a very small thing in the big picture,” says Pohjolainen.

According to him, primary schools should rather be developed in such a way that different students can be better taken into account. It would mean more individual and flexible solutions, allowing all students to reach their potential.

Therefore, in Pohjolainen’s opinion, it would be important to increase the emphasis on teaching evenly throughout the city and to inform families better – especially those families whose mother tongue is not Finnish or Swedish. In Pohjolainen’s opinion, aptitude tests also need reform.

However, Pohjolainen would leave it up to the schools to decide on the implementation method of the emphasized teaching, i.e. whether the teaching is organized in a class format or distributed in mixed groups.

Segregation that is, according to Pohjolainen, regional inequality should be prevented with more drastic measures.

One such would be modifying the division of school districts. Pohjolainen wrote about it an opinion piece To Helsingin Sanomat in February.

At that time, he suggested that the current model be changed in Helsinki, in which student enrollment areas are divided by school. Pohjola hopes for a model where there would be more schools within a wider student enrollment area.

In this way, according to him, it would be possible to better influence, for example, class sizes and ensure that pupils who need special support are evenly placed in different classes.

“This current system is really rigid, and many other municipalities have already removed it,” says Pohjolainen.

Since Helsinki has a dense school network, in other words, many schools, according to Pohjolainen, it would be possible to guarantee short and safe trips to school, even if the student enrollment area were expanded.

About the subject an external investigation was ordered while Pohjolainen was in charge of Kasko.

At the time, he hoped for a larger reform, but in the end, the industry was satisfied with only small changes. Pohjolainen says the reason is political opposition.

“It was too radical a reform for many and also aroused opposition from parents. All people support equality, but in the end you don’t want your own children to go to those certain schools.”

Nor, in Pohjolainen’s opinion, should the prevention of segregation remain the task of schools only.

“Regional differentiation is a social, even global phenomenon. The school is able to smooth out the differences to some extent, but this requires the participation of other industries as well,” he says.

That is why, in Pohjolainen’s opinion, we are now interfering with an extremely small matter in terms of the whole.