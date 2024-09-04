Amr Obaid (Cairo)

It is still too early to judge the success of the European teams’ “transfer market” in the major leagues, but it is noteworthy that some clubs that spent “huge sums” to acquire many elements during the “summer Mercato” had a “disappointing” “start of the season” for them and did not match the large amount of spending that took place during the past weeks.

English: Certainly, Chelsea topped that “negative list” early on, given that it is the most spending club in the entire world, and its spending in the summer transfer market amounted to 238.5 million euros, with which it brought in 9 players, apart from “loans”, but the “start” was disappointing as it occupied 11th place in the “Premier League” standings, as it lost its first match against Manchester City and then tied with Crystal Palace in the third round, although the “Eagles” lost the opening two matches in a row, and between them came the “transient” victory with 6 goals at the expense of Wolverhampton, and the “Blues” even crossed to the league stage in the “Conference League” after overcoming Servette Geneva of Switzerland with “strange difficulty”, and the “new deals” did not save Chelsea from that start, despite some of them participating for a small number of minutes, and Joao Felix was satisfied with scoring a goal against Wolverhampton, which was made by Pedro Neto, and they are the most expensive in the recent transfer list.

His compatriot, Manchester United, followed the same path, and ranked third in the list of the world’s most spending clubs in the last transfer market, with a total of 214.5 million euros, through which he obtained 5 new players, but “United” won only his opening match “with difficulty” in the league, before receiving two consecutive defeats, including Liverpool’s humiliating “treble” at his home stadium, to occupy 14th place in the standings, and before that he lost the local Charity Shield match, and despite contracting several players to improve his defensive condition, with huge numbers, Matthijs de Ligt did not prevent his loss to the “Reds” and Lenny Euro was absent due to injury from the beginning until next October, and Noussair Mazraoui did not provide anything new with the “Devils”.

In Spain, Atletico Madrid led the scene this season, spending 185 million euros in the Mercato, contracting with 4 stars, most notably the Argentine Julian Alvarez for 75 million euros, the most expensive player in the last transfer market, as they all participated in the 4 “La Liga” matches with “Atleti”, which witnessed two victories and two draws, placing the team in third place, 4 points behind the leader Barcelona, ​​and with the exception of Alexander Sorloth, who has 32 million euros, who scored a goal and made another in “La Liga”, the “most expensive” Alvarez disappeared, and the “European champion” Robin Le Normand was unable to stop Villarreal’s attack in the opening of the tournament.

Aston Villa also spent 176.2 million euros, ranking fifth in the world in terms of spending. It is true that it has 6 points in the “Premier League”, but it occupies seventh place after losing 0/2 to Arsenal in the second round, unlike what it presented last season against the “Gunners”. The same applies to Tottenham, which spent 148.85 million, ninth in the ranking of the most spenders, as it tied with Leicester and won against Everton before losing to Newcastle, settling for 4 points in tenth place. The strange thing is that Dominic Solanke, the second most expensive player in recent transfers worldwide, played one match with “Les Bleus”, during which it tied with Leicester, before suffering an injury that kept him out of the next two matches. Although Juventus and Napoli topped the list of the most spenders in the “Calcio”, with 164.8 and 149.5 million euros respectively, the start was “normal”, as “Juve” occupies second place, tied with Inter Milan in the balance. 7 points from 3 matches, while Napoli lost the opening match 0/3 against Hellas, before collecting 6 points in a row.

