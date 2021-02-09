Don’t say success, say Tom Brady. The competitive society has not been able to find a better icon in sport. After winning the Kansas City Chiefs 31-9 early Monday morning in Super Bowl LV with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, a failed franchise that had not entered the playoffs since 2007, the quarterback has more titles (seven) than any team in the NFL, the American football league. At 43, Brady has surpassed his New England Patriots and the Pittsburg Steelers, who number six, the same rings as Michael Jordan, the hegemonic figure of American sports, in the NBA. He has made success a routine, with 10 Super Bowls played, three of them after he turned 40. No one managed to delay his decline that long.

Brady’s story represents the American dream. He was chosen by the New England Patriots in the sixth round of the 2000 draft: 198 players came out before him. Even then, he was proud to tell the franchise owner, Robert Kraft, with a pizza under his arm, that they had made the best decision in their history. Unpublished in its season as rookie, picked up the baton after Drew Bledsoe’s injury in 2001. This is how his founding night arrived: he rallied 10 points in a playoff against the Raiders on snowy ground and after a historic referee decision that pardoned a ball that had escaped him. From certain defeat to victory in overtime and, weeks later, to the first Patriots title.

The idyll of Brady and his coach, Bill Belichick, led them to dominate a very uncertain sport: only 12 out of 32 teams enter the playoffs and all the playoffs are single game. They won six titles and lost three Super Bowls, including the 2008 Super Bowl, to the Giants, after being the only team in history to win all 16 regular-season games. The following year the crusader was broken on the first day; his only season without a playoff in two decades.

After a season-ending month to forget, Brady stepped out of his comfort zone in Boston last year. If there he was part of a gear that left him little room for the selection of plays or the composition of the squad —Belichick by means of—, in Tampa he found a franchise with nothing to lose that put fate in his hands. He brought out of retirement Rob Gronkowski, a force of nature with an ability unbecoming of his closet physique. The one who had been his great partner in his final stage in the Patriots interrupted his cameo in wrestling to get back with him. Without Brady, New England has had its first season with more losses than wins since 2000.

The pandemic left the NFL without a preseason and the Buccaneers were slow to start. They finished fifth seeded and had to win three away games to become the first team to play a Super Bowl in their stadium. Proof of their growth is that they eliminated the Saints in New Orleans, a team that had annihilated them in their own stadium (3-38) in November. In Tampa, Brady does what he wants with the playbook. And his coach, Bruce Arians, has given him free rein with a very offensive philosophy. When in doubt, take a chance. The last thing a quarterback wants is to make room for the defense with one yard left for the first down.

Far from the heroics of the past, Brady has taken advantage of a magnificent job of his defense, the great architect of the playoffs, against legendary quarterbacks. The Saints’ Drew Brees played his worst game in years in the semifinal. In the conference final, they knocked out the Green Bay Packers – the top seed – and the MVP of the season, Aaron Rodgers. The Buccaneers blew away a wide income in a second-half in which Brady threw three interceptions, but the defense denied the local attacks in the final stretch.

The same formula worked in the Super Bowl against current phenom Patrick Mahomes (25, 18 younger than Brady), and his Kansas City Chiefs. Tampa’s defensive line subjects the quarterback and Mahomes, MVP in his season of rookie and champion last year, he spent the night running for his life, improvising plays that were broken in tenths of a second. Brady, who already won the conference final in 2019, lengthened his reign in the band while his successor was brought down time and again. Years pass, but its history is still conjugated in the present.