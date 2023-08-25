The extremely low amount of sea ice around Antarctica caused a failed emperor penguin breeding season at the end of 2022. Of the five colonies in the Bellingshausen Sea, west of the Antarctic Peninsula, only one successfully reared the young emperor penguins. In the other four, the young entered the water before they had developed waterproof plumage. It is possible that some of them managed to get to safety on icebergs, but that is unclear. This is the first time that large-scale sea ice loss can be so directly linked to the lack of breeding success for emperor penguins, register two biologists from the British Antarctic Survey (BAS) together with a French colleague Nature Communication Earth & Environment.

There are eight species of penguins around Antarctica, including the emperor penguin (Aptenodytes forsteri) is the largest. In total, it is estimated that there are just under 600,000 emperor penguins, spread over at least 66 colonies. The most recent colony was discovered with satellite images in January of this year: the brown poop stains clearly stand out against the ice.

Emperor penguins are tied to the sea ice for a large part of their activities: they breed there, molt there and hunt for fish along the edges. In late March, in the Antarctic autumn, they arrive at their intended breeding site, lay an egg in May that hatches after 65 days, and normally the chicks are seaworthy in December or January.

Threatened with extinction

But for some time now, the species has been affected by climate change and the associated loss of sea ice. Colony breeding grounds are being lost, fewer young are growing up – recent predictions have suggested that some 90 percent of emperor penguin colonies will be extinct by the end of this century.

It is therefore not the first time that the BAS has sounded the alarm. In 2019, they also reported a “catastrophic breeding debacle” for the emperor penguins, at the time in the Weddell Sea east of the Antarctic Peninsula. At that time it was the most densely populated colony, with more than 11,000 breeding pairs. The current colonies are much smaller (between 630 and 3,500 breeding pairs). Still, the BAS calls the discovery catastrophic again, because it was now such widespread ice loss, with large parts of the Bellingshausen Sea and other regions the ice had completely disappeared as early as November.

Satellite images were also used for the current study. It showed that three of the five colonies were still visible in late October and early November (thanks to the brown penguin poop pixels), but had completely disappeared by early December, as had the sea ice. The chicks could not swim at that time and had no waterproof plumage; the chance that a few youngsters survived is nil. At one of the colonies, some animals are said to have fled to a nearby iceberg, but the satellite images do not show whether any chicks were included.

A fourth colony on land ice was also abandoned in December – possibly because the ‘ice slope’ connecting the breeding ground to the sea disappeared, preventing adult penguins from getting back to their chicks. Chicks could be raised in the fifth colony, possibly because the local topography prevented the sea ice from breaking up until late December.

