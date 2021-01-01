Japanese Emperor Naruhito believes that a peaceful time for humanity will come in the near future. The monarch announced this during his video address to the nation on Friday, January 1.

The monarch noted that humanity had previously faced epidemics and large-scale natural disasters, but overcame these trials. TASS…

“Thinking about the strong hopes for the future that people place in the current difficulties, I believe that the time in which we can live peacefully will surely come in the near future,” Naruhito said.

He added that he expects the day when the epidemic of the new coronavirus will be defeated and he will again be able to meet with his people live.

Earlier on January 1, Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said that his country is playing a leading role in building a new era in the world order after the coronavirus pandemic.

Suga also noted that the crisis in the world due to the spread of the coronavirus reminded of the need for solidarity of the world community.