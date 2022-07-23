23 July 2022 16:57
Said Yassin (Cairo)
Director Ahmed Omar has finished putting the final touches on the new documentary film “Emperor of Cinema”, which is scheduled to be shown tomorrow evening, Tuesday, at the “Academy of Arts” in Cairo, and documents the journey of the late great actor Mahmoud Yassin.
300 work
The author of the work, Mohamed Donia, told Al-Ittihad that “The Emperor of Cinema” is the largest documentary film that was made for an actor in the history of Egyptian art, as the late Mahmoud Yassin deserves this work and more, and the audience has the right to see and realize what he presented.
He added that Mahmoud Yassin, who was born in Port Said on June 2, 1941, obtained a Bachelor of Laws at Ain Shams University in 1964, and worked as a lawyer at the beginning of his working life, then joined the National Theater after taking exams.
He refused to be appointed to a government job, and enriched the art scene with more than 300 artworks that varied between cinema, theater, television and radio, and presented various representative colors and historical, national, religious, romantic, comedian, tragic and other personalities.
Search and check
Director Ahmed Omar explained that filming the film took a long time, because it needed research and scrutiny, because it is a trust between the maker and the recipient, and its impact will remain for future generations to realize the value of art in general and the value of cinema in particular.
He confirmed that he was keen on filming with many actors and critics who approached the late, including Shahira Rashwan Tawfiq, Mohie Ismail, Ahmed Maher, Amal Ramzy, Egyptian-American Sayed Badria, Dr. Doria Sharaf El-Din, the late writer Mustafa Muharram, and the director of the film director Massad Fouda, and the filming took place between Port Said. and Cairo.
#Emperor #Cinema #Documentary #Mahmoud #Yassin
Leave a Reply