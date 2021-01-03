In this year just ended, there was talk, and with good reason, of the bonds of solidarity that were strengthened in the communities to help those who were losing everything. It would seem that those of us who write about what is shaking public life do not consider political those actions that citizens undertake to alleviate the precariousness of their neighbors. The clamor of their specific needs does not touch the theoretical reasoning or the academic or political jargon. The homeless have their assigned place in the society pages, but they are no longer present in political analyzes that are always rich in abstract concepts, which is what gives an opinionated category. In recent times, appealing to the urgent needs of the humble begins to be considered corny, sentimental and, even worse, false of all falsehood, in such a way that whoever shows some social concern in the high places of thought is accused of seeking in a way trinket public approval. The result of this trend of cynical distancing that is beginning to enjoy worrying popularity are the opinion-makers who from time to time abhor the word ’empathy’. Sometimes you have to look not at the uniqueness of each prose writer, but at those ideas in which they coincide with their peers. It seemed significant to me to read various pieces here and there against empathy. Also just at the time that certain groups, from health workers to solidarity citizens without more, took risks while others stayed at home. Many of us felt empathy for the sick or the needy; only a few translated it into direct action.

