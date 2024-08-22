Two years ago, emergency doctor Julio Armas, who practices in Elche (Alicante) and has a legion of followers in X, posted on this social network the photo of a poster with the following message: “When you see a patient, remember [de] that the disease is already treating him too badly for you to do it too.” The image garnered more than 70,000 likes and a torrent of comments about empathy (or its lack) in health care. Shortly after, Armas added a brief text as a reverse to his initial advice. In this case, it was directed towards the patient, whom he urged to remember that the doctor “is tired of a system that does not take care of him, of endless hours” and, ultimately, of being the “retaining wall of a disastrous management.”

The repercussion of Armas’ tweets revealed an old resentment in the doctor-patient relationship. Underlying it is mistrust. And it surfaces in stereotypical accusations, in mutual complaints focused on the lack of tact or excessive demands. There are patients who regret being dismissed with bureaucratic coldness. And doctors who wonder how the hell they can be close when every day they look into waiting rooms in full swing.

Whether or not health systems facilitate it, the fact is that empathy in medicine matters. We are not just talking about mere humanity, resorting – by moral logic – to attentive and considerate listening when relating to someone who suffers from an illness. It is also a question of effectiveness. Several studies have shown that doctors who put themselves in their patients’ shoes more often obtain better clinical results. This happens with the diabeteshe cancer wave hypertension. Also in the perception of painwhich is attenuated when kind words are used. Or by reducing (up to 40%) the readmissions of people suffering from heart failure. As early as 2001, A review of studies published in The Lancet concluded that “warm and friendly” physicians have an “important therapeutic effect on their patients.”

“If it were a drug, it would be a best-seller; doctors would prescribe it a lot and patients would ask for it constantly,” sums up Jeremy Howick, who runs a center to promote this quality in the health field sponsored by the University of Leicester (United Kingdom). “It is not an ornament, it is part of the hard core of healing,” says Montserrat Esquerda, director of the Borja Institute of Bioethics (IBB) of the Ramon Llull University, based in Barcelona. Both experts emphasize that greater adherence to treatment and the reduction of “stressors,” in Esquerda’s words, are important reasons that explain why empathy has a positive impact on the patient’s health.

Esquerda defines it as a “conglomerate of attitudes or skills” very similar to the compassionate spirit. And he considers it a tremendous mistake—even from an economic perspective—to fall into the temptation of shortening consultations to optimize resources. “As seen in [la obra de Stephen Trzeciak y Anthony Mazzarelli] Compassionomics [término que funde, en inglés, compasión y economía]medicine with time is profitable. If you have a short relationship with your patient, it is likely that you will ask for unnecessary and expensive tests,” he says. Esquerda knows that his speech has something of “countercultural” in an era tending towards “technological dazzle”. “It seems easier to incorporate the latest generation devices than to give more time to professionals,” he says. Howick recognizes that “being a doctor is not what it used to be”, that now there is more hurry and worse conditions. But he adds that, even in an unfavorable context, small gestures can make a difference: “Telling the patient your name, sitting close to him, not interrupting him.”

Empathy also has a possible benefit for the doctor himself: it decreases (or at least neutralizes) his sense of burnoutof being burned out by the vicissitudes of his work. A review of studies An international paper published in 2017 pointed in this direction, although its authors qualified that causality raises questions: Do empathetic doctors burn out less or are less burned out doctors more empathetic? It does not seem easy to know if the egg precedes the chicken, or when a virtuous circle becomes vicious. Howick gives his opinion by resorting to a famous Nietzsche quote, which he frames in the essence of the Hippocratic oath as a desire to alleviate suffering: “When you have a why to live for, you can bear almost any how.”

In Spain, Oriol Yuguero, director of emergencies at the Arnau de Vilanova University Hospital (Lleida), has thoroughly dissected the dynamics between these two variables. Years ago he created a specific web page on the subjectand he has no doubt that empathy helps to cope with the hardships of the profession. With one caveat: the peak period of covidwhen experiencing the drama of others firsthand worked against the well-being of doctors. Many jumped into a pool of immense pain without knowing how to swim, and ended up succumbing to what is known as compassion fatigue. Even so, Yuguero does not advocate —not even in times of health tragedy— retreating into analytical coldness. Much less embracing a snobbish cynicism in the style of Dr. House. His commitment is to “equip professionals with tools that allow them to manage” a close relationship with the patient without compromising their emotional balance.

Organizations such as the IBB or the Biomedical Research Centre of La Rioja are designing training programs in our country to teach doctors (present and future) how to be more empathetic. Medical schools have become a priority target, especially now that we know that students lose the ability to put themselves in the shoes of others as they advance in their studies. Pioneers in the detailed observation of medical empathy as a Mohammadreza Hojat —who created the scale to measure it most widely used in the world—some time ago discovered a multi-casual phenomenon. Howick and other authors published in 2017 A review of the literature on this subject. They concluded that the main factor behind this decline in empathetic attitudes is summed up in a “hidden curriculum” with common features in different countries: overloaded and excessively complex. The consequence is novice doctors who, frequently, have already integrated an impersonal treatment with the patient. Amid mountains of theoretical knowledge, under suffocating pressure, their original vocation, that of curing people, was eroded.

Howick promotes a new paradigm in medical education. Her proposal seeks to move from the “biomedical model — which sees the body as a machine — to a biopsychosocial one” in which students never forget “the connection between the facts they learn and the human being.” The goal is to establish a doctor-patient bond that does not lose sight of the other’s perspective. Esquerda speaks of dialogue, of shared information, of a conversation between two in search of the best decisions, especially when proposing “therapeutic alternatives.” For her, empathy paves the way: “I conceive it as a road that is created and makes it easier to navigate the disease.”

