It only takes 10 seconds for the roof of the BMW 420i Convertible M Sport to open or close on the occupants. In less than half that time (4.8 seconds), its Coupé sibling, the M440i, reaches 100 km/h. Driving each of them, in the city or on the road, is guaranteed fun. More than that, it gets to thrill those behind the wheel.

The Coupé’s 387 horsepower V6 turbo engine delivers agility in immediate response to the slightest touch of the accelerator. But don’t worry about speeding up. Both models are equipped with driver assistance systems, including emergency braking, which guarantee total safety for the occupants. Prices start from BRL 425,950 (Cabrio) and BRL 604,950 (Coupé).

(Note published in issue 1272 of Dinheiro Magazine)