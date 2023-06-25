“It’s the economy, stupid.” To remind himself and his candidate, Bill Clinton, during the 1992 US election campaign, adviser James Carville hung in his office this phrase about which rivers of ink have flowed. The democrat had everything, apparently, against him. He was facing George HW Bush, who had just won the Gulf War and had reached 90% popularity. But the candidate’s campaign manager detected a weak point and little by little he was imposing his story. Sure enough, it was the economy. Clinton won that election, something unthinkable just a few months earlier.

The change in the political cycle usually coincides with the economic decline: unemployment rises, the party in government is blamed and the replacement takes over. But the parties in the coalition Executive look at the polls with bewilderment: all, except the CIS, point to a victory for the PP. The Spanish economy has just recovered its GDP prior to the pandemic, the Bank of Spain has raised its estimates for 2023 by seven tenths while the euro area has entered a technical recession and a record number of Social Security affiliates has been registered: 20.8 millions.

It is no longer the economy. Or basically the economy. The vote has always had a high emotional component, but it is increasingly weighing more, as the experts point out, and displacing the traditional contrast of programs and proposals. This emotionality was decisive in the election campaign of May 28, in which the right wing coined “anti-Sanchismo” and managed to get more people to talk about EH Bildu and ETA (dissolved in 2018) than about education, health or social services. , the regional and municipal powers that were at stake.

Cristina Monge: “There has always been an emotional component, but now, in the paradigm of audience democracy, it has become more important. Almost to the point of making the content disappear

What is talked about and what is not is never a coincidence in politics. The American linguist and cognitive scientist George Lakoff, who has sold hundreds of thousands of copies of Don’t think of an elephant, the book with which he taught the Democratic party not to be carried away by the narrative of the right: “If we keep the language and the framework of the conservatives and we limit ourselves to arguing against them, we will lose because we will be reinforcing them. Let us remember that voters choose based on their identity and their values, which may not coincide with their own interest”. EL PAÍS has consulted sociologists and political scientists about the explosion of emotionality in politics and who benefits the most.

The battle of the mobilization

Demoscopic studies have confirmed that electoral campaigns are increasingly important. “Political fragmentation,” says political scientist Pablo Simón, “makes the electorate take longer to decide, just like when you go to a restaurant with many dishes.” The parties, he adds, look for four effects in this period: beef up to those who are going to vote for you; Activate, generate electricity for those who don’t know whether to go or stay home, go; deactivate to rival voters and convert to as many as they can, that is, to catch votes that belonged to others.

Pablo Simón: “Sanchismo is a term invented to focus the punishment on Sánchez and not talk about his policies”

The PP has been very effective when it comes to mobilizing its voters and deactivating that of the rival, according to the polls. And it has done so with a more emotional than programmatic message. “Anti-Sanchismo”, points out José Pablo Ferrándiz, director of political studies at Ipsos, “generates a very strong emotional flow, and the pacts with EH Bildu divide the socialist voter”. In trench democracy, Lluís Orriols, PhD in Political Science, explains that “the ideal scenario for a party is to ensure that an issue that generates consensus among its own party is installed on the public agenda, but is highly divisive for the voters of the rival party.” That is, secure the foundations of your building and look for a crack in the one in front. One of the traditional cracks in the PSOE, he adds, “is Spanish nationalism. Perhaps not to vote for the PP, but to abstain”.

For the sociologist and political analyst Cristina Monge, “there has always been an emotional component, but now, in the paradigm of audience democracy, the field of communication, and especially emotional communication, has become more important. Almost to the point of making the content disappear.” Although she qualifies: “The emotion-content dilemma is not entirely true either. Why were Zapatero’s statements clarifying that it was under his government that ETA ended? Because he was arguing and giving reasons with the emotion that comes from conviction. That is the key: that the emotion that is generated comes from the conviction of a content, from a proposal… and not that it is just propaganda”.

The role of television

“Audience democracy” is how the French philosopher Bernard Manin called the phenomenon in the 1990s by which politics was replaced by political communication, the party by the leader, and spaces for debate to contrast proposals, by means of placing a message. . In Spain there have been examples of hyper-leaderships or parties that barely survive their founder, and politics has colonized the grid, including television entertainment. Pedro Sánchez and Alberto Núñez Feijóo will visit next week the anthill. Even Iker Jiménez’s mystery programs have been filled with politics.

“When there is no public debate on the big issues,” explains Ferrándiz, “the leader becomes more important. And the more the policy is personalized, the more emotional flow is generated. In Spain we already saw it with Zapatero. All of this comes from American politics and most of the advisers in Spain have been trained there, which is why he is so present”.

Ferrándiz: “Among PP voters, this is the year in which they best value their personal situation and, after 2011, in the midst of the crisis, the year in which they see the country’s economy the worst. It is clearly an ideological bias”

Experts agree that the growth of affective polarization, that is, the rejection of those who have different ideas, is a determining factor in this emotional escalation of electoral campaigns. “The loyalties generated by the parties,” says Orriols, “continue to structure the vote in a similar way, but now the polarization in terms of rejection of the adversary has increased. It is not about repealing sanchismo for specific policies, but for what that adversary represents. When it becomes so imperative that yours win so that others do not, the rest of the issues, the measures, the economy, are diluted. There have always been trenches, but now they are deeper and less permeable. The “paradox”, adds Simón, “is that Sánchez generates rejection, but his policies do not. That is why the PP focuses on the president. Sanchismo is a term invented to focus the punishment on Sánchez and not talk about his policies.

What I have and what I perceive

64.2% rate their “personal” economic situation as “good”, according to this month’s CIS barometer. However, when the question is how they see the general economic situation in Spain, only 30.3% say that it is “good” and the majority group (43%) affirm that it is “bad”. When consulting the historical series, Ferrándiz has detected some striking data, although he points out two cautions: “In demoscopic theory, to reduce biases, questions are always asked first about the general and then about the particular, but Tezanos [José Félix, presidente del CIS] has turned it around. In addition, until September 2019, the scale included “very good, good, regular, bad and very bad”, but the option of ‘regular’ was no longer read to the respondent. In any case, he explains, “the data does reveal trends. In the total population, there are always positive balances when it comes to evaluating the personal economic situation, that is, more people who see it as good than bad, and negative balances when evaluating the general economic situation. Among PP voters, this is the year in which they best value their personal situation and, after 2011, in the midst of the crisis, the year in which they see the country’s economy the worst. It is clearly an ideological bias.”

Ferrándiz and Simón recall that, in addition, the citizen tends to evaluate worse the performance of the economy when the party for which they did not vote governs. For example, that perception changed radically after the motion of no confidence in 2018. When there had not even been time to approve any measure, left-wing voters already indicated that it was going much better than a month before.

“The most determining economic element”, adds Simón, “for there to be a punishment for the governments was the employment data. This was a classic in southern Europe and coincided with the crises because a lot of jobs are destroyed in economic crises. Now we are in a strange situation for unprecedented. We are not in crisis, employment is good, but we have seen price increases. That the economy works is a necessary condition, but not a sufficient one for the vote. If there is a crisis there is punishment, but if it goes well, there is not necessarily a reward”.

“More than the economy,” Monge points out, “what matters is the perception people have. Although the macro data is good, if there is no feeling of improvement, security and well-being, the public will not reward it. On the other hand, it must be taken into account that macro data sometimes hides the micro reality of the most vulnerable sectors and of those who are afraid of becoming vulnerable”.

In order for the economy to gain ground in the debate and change that perception, the PSOE, Simón points out, “is bringing out the most technocratic profiles, such as Nadia Calviño, who can sell government policies and do not generate as much rejection as the president. They play these cards to try to reach the electorate and, in parallel, try to encapsulate the wear and tear on the partner who is no longer there. I think that the operation to blame Irene Montero has to do with this attempt to recover part of the center that has gone to the PP because the socialists need to be close to the popular ones, especially in the small and medium-sized provinces where it is much of the electoral battle”.

The left tries, against the clock, to change the story. Orriols believes that “he has little to do to set the agenda, just wait for it to be given to him if the PP gets stuck in the pacts with Vox, which is the only thing that is out of the script right now.” Simón points out that the coalition government “has been on the defensive since the last quarter of last year with the reform of the crime of embezzlement, the law of only yes is yes…. If he manages to level the ground and cut a few more points with the debates, the right may be below the absolute majority and there will be a game”. 34% of the voters, recalls Monge, “decided their vote during the 28-M campaign, so there is room for everything. The left needs to get voters out of abstention, and for that it should offer convincing proposals. The agreements between the PP and Vox can activate it, but to break the framework of anti-Sanchism, a proposal for a credible future must be put forward”. There are 28 days left for the elections.