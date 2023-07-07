motor agent arnoTo pay his last respects to his brother. That is why Raymond de Korte wanted a monument close to the spot where motorcycle police officer Arno (47 years old) was deliberately killed by a car on Rotterdam-Heijplaat. On his second death anniversary, it is finally revealed. “So that anyone who wants to can stop here for a while.”
Adrian the King
Latest update:
07-07-23, 20:08
Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can!
Log in or create an account and don’t miss a thing of the stars.
#Emotions #run #high #unveiling #monument #killed #cop #constantly #breaking
Leave a Reply