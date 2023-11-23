with videoWhen the sun rose in the Netherlands on Thursday morning, it shone on a radical right-wing country. For the first time in history, the anti-migration and anti-Islamic PVV is by far the largest party in the Netherlands. It creates a maelstrom of emotions among 17 million Dutch people: joy, sadness and fear. From ‘Wilders puts an end to the nonsense’ to ‘will we meet at departure hall 3?’.