with videoWhen the sun rose in the Netherlands on Thursday morning, it shone on a radical right-wing country. For the first time in history, the anti-migration and anti-Islamic PVV is by far the largest party in the Netherlands. It creates a maelstrom of emotions among 17 million Dutch people: joy, sadness and fear. From ‘Wilders puts an end to the nonsense’ to ‘will we meet at departure hall 3?’.
Carel van der Velden, Cyril Rosman, Stijn Tielemans
Latest update:
11/23/23, 3:24 PM
