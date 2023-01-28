The Law as Science Its mission is to regulate people’s behavior, because only in this way can it achieve a peaceful and orderly coexistence in society.

The acts or behaviors carried out by people are necessarily governed by the desires, emotions and thoughts that motivate them.

In such a way that the science of law is obliged to analyze in depth the causes, origins and nature of people’s emotions in order, based on this, to achieve a better understanding of the motivations that lead them to carry out their actions and thus, fulfill them in a better, more exhaustive way. and complete your mission.

In the legendary and phenomenal literary work “The Republic”, the Philosopher Greek Plato points out four cardinal virtues: Justice, Prudence, Fortitude and Temperance, which he indicates are essential for human relations and social order, which are complemented with faith, hope and charity (theological virtues). , build the thinking, ideas and, finally, the behavior of people, and thus, that of a more just and healthy society.

The “Temperance“It consists of moderating our appetites and uncontrolled desires, as well as the temptations of the senses, for which the use of reason is preferred.

Through rational exercise, people achieve mastery of their passions, with which they manage to act in the most appropriate direction according to the situation in question.

Emotions tend to cloud reason and intelligence, which benefits no one.

Which brings us to that other cardinal virtue, the “Fortress”, which is opposed to weakness and consists of having the internal strength to achieve the constructive goals and noble principles that require our effort.

The fortress It implies acting immediately to achieve what is desired and to resist hopelessness and fear.

Usually when carrying out a introspective analysis and honest identification of the nature of our problems, asking ourselves the question Can I do something to solve this?, we come to the discovery that in most cases we thought we could not do anything, it turns out that there is much that we can do , which generates that our circle of influence grows larger and the circle of concern is considerably reduced.

However, even in those circumstances that are outside of our influence, it is always in our hands to assume the form and attitude of how we react to them, making ourselves responsible for how we position ourselves in the face of problems, the decisions we make, what we do and what we do not do and how we feel and think when faced with said stimulus.

The Austrian neurologist, psychiatrist and philosopher and, survivor of the Nazi Holocaust, Viktor Frank, in his book “Man’s Search for Meaning” expressed:

“Everything can be taken from a man, except one thing: the last of human freedoms – the choice of personal attitude to adopt in the face of destiny – to decide his own path.”

The solution to problems and how we face them lies in the response that each one of us decides to give in the face of the same situation.

I invite them to reflect on this subject and to change our way of reacting to problems and situations, both daily and exorbitant, that arise in our lives and carry out the conduct that most benefit our loved ones, us as individuals and society.

As always, it is a pleasure to greet you, hoping that these few letters have been to your liking and, above all, useful. Until next time!

