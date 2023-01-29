Law as Science has as its mission the regulation of people’s behaviors, because only in this way can it achieve a peaceful and orderly coexistence in society.

The acts or behaviors carried out by people are necessarily governed by the desires, emotions and thoughts that motivate them.

In such a way that the Science of Law is obliged to analyze in depth the causes, origins and nature of people’s emotions in order, based on this, to achieve a better understanding of the motivations that lead them to carry out their acts and thus , to fulfill its mission in a better, more exhaustive and complete way.

In the legendary and phenomenal literary work “The Republic”, the Greek Philosopher Plato points out four cardinal virtues: Justice, Prudence, Fortitude and Temperance, which he indicates are essential for human relations and social order, which complemented with faith, hope and charity (theological virtues), they build the thinking, ideas and, finally, the conduct of people, and thus, that of a more just and healthy society.

The “Temperance” consists of moderating our appetites and uncontrolled desires, as well as the temptations of the senses, for which the use of reason comes first.

Through rational exercise, people achieve mastery of their passions, with which they manage to act in the most appropriate direction according to the situation in question.

Emotions tend to cloud reason and intelligence, which does not benefit anyone.

Which brings us to that other cardinal virtue, “Strength”, which is opposed to weakness and consists of having the internal strength to achieve the constructive goals and noble principles that require our effort.

Strength implies acting immediately to achieve what is desired and to resist hopelessness and fear.

Generally by carrying out an introspective and honest analysis of identifying the nature of our problems, asking ourselves the question Can I do something to solve this?, we come to the discovery that in most cases we thought we could not do anything, it turns out that there is a lot that we can do, which means that our circle of influence grows larger and the circle of concern is considerably reduced.

However, even in those circumstances that are outside of our influence, it is always in our hands to assume the form and attitude of how we react to them, making ourselves responsible for how we position ourselves in the face of problems, the decisions we make, what we do and what we do not do and how we feel and think when faced with said stimulus.

The Austrian neurologist, psychiatrist and philosopher and survivor of the Nazi Holocaust, Viktor Frank, in his book “Man’s Search for Meaning” expressed:

“Everything can be taken from a man, except one thing: the last of human freedoms – the choice of personal attitude to adopt in the face of destiny – to decide his own path”

The solution to problems and how we face them lies in the response that each one of us decides to give in the face of the same situation.

I invite you to reflect on this issue and change our way of reacting to problems and situations, both daily and exorbitant, that arise in our lives and carry out the behavior that most benefits our loved ones, us as individuals and society. .

As always, a pleasure to greet you, hoping that these few letters have been to your liking and, above all, useful. Until next time!