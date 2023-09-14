Chiavari – Everyone in the room. The snapshot of the first day of school immortalizes the emotions of those who were making their debut (on the educational path or of a new cycle) and of those who, in their thoughts, are already projected towards the diploma. Returning to school is always special. Even for teachers. “It changes every time, depending on the faces we have in front of us,” he explains Valeria Ghiorsi, teacher of history and philosophy at the Marconi Delpino high school in Chiavari; in teaching since 1995, at the Santa Marta linguistic high school; tenured since 2006 with experience gained in various schools including the Deambrosis Natta and, until 2022, Caboto institutes.

«I try to motivate the kids and, to the fifth graders, I explain that adrenaline is preferable to exam anxiety – he says – Even today I talked about priorities: I said that more important than Italian, history, philosophy and any other matter, is mutual respect. I explained to the kids that civic education is that lesson that begins as soon as we wake up and falls asleep with us. Kids have changed over time: twenty years ago they listened more, but interacted less. Even the teachers are different: we have more desire than ever to go beyond the surface.”

The students of Sestri Levante received a visit from the mayor, Francesco Solinas. «Culture is formed in this moment of life – she said during the stop at the Deambrosis Natta Institute – I wish you success. To be good people: smart women and men, builders of peace and positivity.” Alongside Solinas, the director of the socio-health district, Maria Diletta Demartini. With the head teacher, Paola De Vincenzi, guests visited classrooms and laboratories. The head of the school, addressing the children, clarified that “no one should get lost”.

“Everyone – he said – must reach the goal.” As far as the new firsts (seven) are concerned, these days are dedicated to reception. «The kids are very excited, but enthusiastic about starting a new experience – says the physics teacher, Francesca Pellistri – Today they will go on an excursion to Punta Manara with the motor science teachers. From next Wednesday, however, lessons will begin with entrance tests, to evaluate the level of knowledge from which to start”. At the Comprensivo di Sestri Levante the new first classes were welcomed on the pitch in Via Val di Canepa by the assistant teachers Alberto Comes And Stefania Verduci together with the other teachers. Like last year, students entered the classrooms to the beat of a soundtrack.

First day of school at the Recco primary school full of joy and dance. The fifth graders staged a special ballet, outdoors, to welcome the first graders. A way to ease possible tensions and fears, with a delicate and fun entry into the world of school. All thanks to the teachers of the first classes (sections A, B and C), with the collaboration of the teachers of the fifth classes and the simple, but very engaging, choreography of Veronica Greco. The president of the city council, Paolo Nicola Badalini, and the councilor for Education and Youth Policies, Davide Lombardo Manerba, confirmed the possibility, offered by the administration, of free parking. News dedicated to family members who accompany pupils to school by car. The coupon is distributed in the classes, together with a handbook on municipal services for families and the form to register for the sports game initiative.

In Cicagna, great celebration for the inauguration of the nursery school. Present the head teacher, Felicita Fogliaand the mayors of San Colombano Certenoli, Coreglia Ligure, Lorsica, Orero, Neirone, as well as the landlord, Marco Limoncini. «We have 45 members enrolled in the two childhood sections – said the mayor of Cicagna – There are, however, also ten families interested in the hypothesis of a spring section, which, therefore, can be activated. From the nuns in the presentation we had the availability of the spaces of their former school and, in case of need, they will be placed alongside those of the Comprehensive. In the meantime, the gym has become the refectory and in the municipal gym we have redone the parquet, making it available to the school.” The inauguration was greeted by the launch of two hundred balloons, a shower of confetti and some fireworks.

In front of the Marconi primary school, of the Rapallo – Zoagli comprehensive institute, parents talk about the emotions of the first day. «No problem with the alarm clock – he explains Antonio Nicolai – in fact, we get up at six and the child has already shown up at that time dressed and with a backpack. He likes coming to school.” «The summer passed quickly – he assures Marina Klypun – between the summer camp, the sea, and obviously the homework, which is actually very important, even if it represents a bit of an effort.”

Departure without problems at the Nautico and the hotel in Camogli. Work completed on the heating systems. Leave the management Alessandro Clavarinowho greets all colleagues with an open letter, and passes the baton to Roberto Solinas. «I will no longer be at Marco Polo, not even in a nominal capacity – he writes – I have assumed ownership of the all-encompassing Valle Scrivia. In the seven years in which I have been director of this splendid school, I have learned to appreciate the professionalism, commitment and creativity that have made the hotel industry an educational reality of great value, in which hospitality and excellence know how to rhyme with each other as they always should. happen and where a solid cultural base is accompanied by important technical-professional knowledge”.

Another novelty at Nautico: it concerns a group of students and Alessandro Cavallini, physical education teacher. From today to September 25th some water polo kids from Ligurian clubs will be the protagonists of a study and sports trip to California. «The opportunity came thanks to the Californian, Camogliese by adoption, Cassy Azevedo former US international, daughter of the former coach of Rari Nantes Camogli, Ricardo, and sister of Tonyfive-time Olympian with the stars and stripes cap – he says Horseswater polo referee, former player and coach – Tony he organised, with his water polo Academy, trips between Italy and California, to combine intensive water polo training and tourism with the possibility of learning languages”.