The Couple relationships they are complex and can sometimes face challenges that require time and space to solve.

Although it is commonly believed that a couple in “standby mode” is when they take a “break” from the relationship to analyze if they really want to be together, the reality is that the couples in “standby mode” is much more complex .

According to the psychologist Rocío Rivero, the main reason for a couple to be in “waiting mode” or “stand by” It is because it is not clear what is expected of the couple from each other.

What does it mean when a couple is on stand by?

To better understand the meaning of a couple in “stand by” It is necessary to highlight what happens when the couple is still together, without any type of “break” or “rest”.

Although it is quite common and normal for the passionate emotions with which a relationship begins to calm down over time, there are other cases where the relationship no longer brings any kind of emotion or progress for the people involved in the relationship. couple.

It is as if a electronic device was connected to the electrical network but they are not turned on waiting to receive a command to stop being in “stand by”.

#this kind of relations begin to be routineor the people in the relationship they start being together just out of habit or inertia.

However, psychologist Rivero explains that these types of feelings in relationships go beyond our partner, it is about each person individually.

“There are some questions that can help us find these answers, such as: Am I looking for a partner out of necessity? whatI’m looking for someone because loneliness scares me? Or am I looking for someone to fill my gaps?”, he explained to EFE.

He added that the most frequent cause for a couple to find it difficult to be well is that: “one of the two members that form it, or both, they are not good with themselves either are not emotionally available at that moment”.

Because of this sensation, the couple begins to feel distantelusive, and with behaviors that reinforce that the relationship is not right.

The psychologist said that in order to achieve a good level of communication with the couple, as well as to strengthen the relationship, the important thing is to “fertilize” it with various habits.

With moments, details, solutions, listening to the other, and asking always to the other you can make the relationship continue in a good way.

It is recommended that you always look for a “moment” to talk, express to the couple what you feel and propose the solutions that are best created for the couple.

Above all, listen to what the other person says, and respect what is thought, as well as ask questions without assuming or trying to figure out what they think.