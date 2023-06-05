With videoZlatan Ibrahimovic has announced his retirement as a professional football player on the final day of Serie A. The 41-year-old striker from Sweden announced on Sunday evening after AC Milan’s last game, which won 3-1 against Verona, that he will stop immediately. In addition, quite a few emotions were released from him and the tens of thousands of spectators in San Siro.

That Ibrahimovic would say goodbye to AC Milan was no big surprise, after the lyrics ‘Godbye’ were already seen on the billboards in San Siro on Saturday. It is now also clear that Zlatan is stopping completely as a footballer. “I say goodbye to football, but not to you,” he said emotionally on Sunday evening after being cheered by the crowd in San Siro. “The first time I came here, you gave me happiness,” Ibrahimovic said to the audience. “The second time I came, you gave me love. You welcomed me with open arms. I will have one all my life Milanista are. It’s time to say goodbye to football. Forza Milan and goodbye.”

Ibrahimovic concludes his career after a season in which he played only 144 minutes, spread over four matches in Serie A. He did score in his last professional match. That was on March 18, when he made it 1-1 against Udinese from a penalty kick shortly before half-time in a 3-1 defeat. See also Norway: Polar bear invades campsite and injures tourist The last season is only a small blemish on Ibrahimovic’s impressive career, which lasted more than 23 years. Last year, Ibrahimovic became champion of Serie A with AC Milan, in which he also had a significant share as the figurehead of a young team with eight goals in 23 matches. It was his fourteenth national title in his career. This season, the lack of Ibrahimovic made itself felt at the Rossoneriwhich still finished fourth and stranded in the semi-finals of the Champions League against fellow townsman Inter.



The 1.95 meter tall striker from Malmö scored his goals for Malmö FF, Ajax, Juventus, Inter, FC Barcelona, ​​AC Milan, Paris Saint-Germain, Manchester United, LA Galaxy and again AC Milan. Ibrahimovic eventually ends up with 511 goals in 866 games for his clubs. In addition, he scored 62 times in 122 international matches for Sweden, for which he was an international for no less than 22 years. Zlatan scored the most goals for PSG (156 in 180 matches), where he was the big star player from 2012 to 2016. See also High property price must have 'brake' - ISTOÉ DINHEIRO

Ibrahimovic won a total of 32 prizes with his clubs, fourteen of which were national titles. The Champions League is missing from his palmares. He never reached the final either. He did win the Europa League in 2017, but he was missing on the field due to a serious knee injury in the final against Ajax in ‘his’ Sweden.

Tonali about Zlatan: ‘He was special’

It seems that Ibrahimovic has only recently made his decision to retire permanently. His teammates were informed about his decision the day before the game. “We found out yesterday and it wasn’t easy to mentally prepare for the match,” said Italy international Sandro Tonali. ,,We had to prepare for the game, but I saw a lot of people crying. Yesterday and after the game again. I will watch these images often. It was tough after the game, we weren’t ready for it.”

Tonali is grateful for the help Zlatan gave to all young players at AC Milan in his last years. “He has given me and other players so much. Energy is the word to sum it all up. With his desire to win, he went crazy even if he lost a match in training. That attitude will remain in everyone forever. He was a special player. I don’t think we were ready for this. He knows he is leaving an important legacy. I will talk to him later and thank him for everything,” Tonali told the Italian sports channel DAZN. See also HS interview Carl Bildt: The most important thing in Sweden's and Finland's NATO deliberations is to reach the same conclusion

