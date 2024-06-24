J.ulio Roberto Camargo was able to hug his parents after being diagnosed with a rare cancer in Australia. The Colombian, 22 years old, cried out for help so that his family could be granted a visa and obtain resources with which to pay for the extensive trip.

According to the criteria of

The young man has a cancer called desmoplastic small round cell tumor (DSRCT) in stage IV. According to the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital organization, it is an “extremely rare” cancer and “fewer than 200 cases have been reported” worldwide.

Julio Roberto Camargo, Colombian diagnosed with strange cancer. Photo:Courtesy Share

Through a letter, The medical team at Chris O’Brien Lifehouse, the Australian hospital where Camargo is receiving treatment, had notified the family that they would urgently begin intensive chemotherapy. for the next six months.

“During that time he needs the support of his family who does not live in Australia and I am writing to you to expedite his parents’ visa application. This diagnosis is extremely challenging with difficult treatment,” the professionals said in mid-May 2024. .

However, the family had been denied a visa, delaying the trip for several weeks. After the publication of the story in media such as EL TIEMPO, they received good news.

“Thanks to the media exposure that there was, we managed to get the Embassy to support us and further accelerate the process. We are already in Sydney,” Julio’s father said in a conversation with this newspaper.

The moving reunion of Julio and his parents

Reunion of a young Colombian and his family. Photo:Courtesy Share

Julio Camargo and Susana Villamil, the boy’s parents, flew to Chile and then to Australia. This June 22 the reunion occurred at the airport.

“It is a moment that I have dreamed of, especially on this difficult path that I am traveling. My fight against cancer has taught me the true value of life. The distance has been hard, but love overcomes everything. This reunion is an invaluable gift that fills me with strength and hope,” said the young man when sharing a video hugging his family.

The Colombian has already undergone the fourth session of chemotherapy. According to his father, he is in a good state of mind to face what is coming.

“It is very important for us to accompany him at this time for everything he requires. It is a long-term treatment,” he added.

The family continues to receive donations through the GoFundMe platform for the payment of medical matters, food and others that the boy requires.

This is how the symptoms of strange cancer began in a young Colombian man

Julio was a student at the National University and decided to travel to Australia to learn English. He was completing a year away from his family when he developed stomach pains.

“My stomach became inflamed whether I ate or not. I thought it was due to not eating vegetables. I went to three doctors and they did not take the case seriously because they said I was too young. After two months, eating better and taking pasta, I continued the same,” he told EL TIEMPO.

Courtesy Photo:Courtesy Share

With tests, they detected tumors in his liver: “It turned out that it was cancer. It is a rare type of cancer. 200 people in the world have it. I don’t smoke, I don’t drink, I exercise, my family has no history of cancer.”

The treatment, for the moment, consists of chemotherapies to counteract the cancer in your body.. Depending on progress, doctors may consider other actions, such as surgery.

SEBASTIÁN GARCÍA C.

Latest News Editorial Journalist