Sunday, January 28, 2024, 08:56







Comment















Copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







x







LinkedIn







Telegram

The bullfighter from Cartagena, José Ortega Cano, received a shower of affection in the tribute that the Torre Pacheco Bullfighting Club paid him yesterday, Saturday, in a full City Council plenary hall.

The Bullfighting Club planned the tribute on the occasion of the fifty…