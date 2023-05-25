Lately, animals, especially dogs, have been allowed to be accompanied on short and long trips by their humans, when they are recognized as companion dogs, especially for people who go through some emotional condition.

Condition that is proven that animals allown overcome activities or emotional support, that allows them to generate an emotional support that alters them and the presence of a dog.

That is why planes already allow you to travel with the company dogs to achieve emotional stability in a moment of stress, derived from the fact that they are in a situation which they cannot control at all.

“Animals generate trust in people, in addition to giving that emotional support, in the same way, the individual unconsciously perhaps feels that they are protecting someone, for which reason they feel responsible and strong commented Héctor Joel Rojas Ciprés, psychologist.

There is a difference between the emotional support dogs and animals trained to support people with disabilities, since the latter are helpful to carry out daily and essential activities in life.

While those of emotional support, are for specific moments derived from stress or anxiety, which may or may not be without training or only require a basic one and may be longer without them.