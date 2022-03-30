The parish of Santa María de Gracia once again hosted an emotional and popular Salve Grande to the Virgen del Primer Dolor. / Jose Maria Rodriguez/ aGM

When a mother is honored, it is normal that they overflow with affection and emotion. So the celebration this Wednesday night of the Salve Grande a la Virgen del Primer Dolor, the main Lenten act of the California Brotherhood, was an exercise of affection and devotion to Mary that stirred hearts not only because of the words dedicated to her by the bishop of the Diocese, José Manuel Lorca Planes. Also for the beauty of ‘Salve Regina’, by Manuel Hernández Espada, performed by the Carthagonova Choir and the organist Ibán Huertas San Millán.

The act began with the claustral procession from the brotherhood chapel to the presbytery to the sounds of ‘In Memoriam’, performed by the Sauces Musical Group. In Cartagena, that march, composed in 1921 by Agustín Coll Agulló, marks the rhythm of the Virgin of California. At the head of the procession, the new banner of the Arrest carried by the general secretaries of the other three brotherhoods. And behind, two rows of processionists with candle hatchets preceding the four older brothers and the clergy.

Lorca Planes dedicated his homily to explaining many of the reflections that Pope Francis has written on the role of mother of the Virgin Mary. She also highlighted her role as a collaborator in the salvific process. Similarly, there were words of affection for the victims and exiles of the wars. Some attendees interpreted the yellow flowers on a blue background that flanked the most visible part of the altar of the Virgin, which this year marks the 75th anniversary of her arrival in the city, as a nod to Ukraine.

After three years of suspensions and limitations due to the pandemic, the Salve Grande allowed the reunion of the Cartagena processionists, who came in large numbers to Santa María de Gracia. The Mayor, Noelia Arroyo, the Councilor for the Presidency, Marcos Ortuño, and the Admiral of Acción Marítima, Juan Luis Sobrino, attended.

The musical part is predominant in this liturgy. As is tradition, the ‘Hymn to the Virgin of the Californians’, written in 1936 by Juan Soro, was also played at the beginning, as well as an emotional popular farewell Salve that anticipated the processionists of what was to come.