A missing dog finds its owner by chance after seven long years. The reunion is touching.

San Antonio – In Texas animal shelter "San Antonio Animal Care Services" (ACS) had a touching happy ending. Employees found the dog, which had been missing for seven years Honeywandering around in front of the shelter. At first the employees went from one Strays and took him in.

Missing dog: microchip indicates owner

Upon closer examination of the four-legged friend, the employees found one Microchip in honey. So it quickly became clear: the dog has one Owner. And Honey had been looking for them for years – in vain. The woman had the dog many years ago adoptedin the same shelter where Honey was found.

The ACS staff quickly contacted the owner of Honey and informed her that they had the dog run up be. The owner was on site in San Antonio as quickly as she could to pick up her beloved dog – even before all the steps of the admission process at the shelter were completed.

Touching reunion: the owner bursts into tears

When the woman finally saw her dog again, she could see hers tears no longer hold back. She fell on her knees, hugged the animal and asked Honey if he still had her detect would. An employee of the animal shelter saw the reaction of the troubled Wife and asked her how long she hadn’t seen her dog.

The woman then reported that the dog was almost seven Years disappeared. On his Facebook site The “San Antonio Animal Care Services” wrote that this light and happy reunion was only possible thanks to a microchip. *FR.de is part of the nationwide Ippen digital editorial network.