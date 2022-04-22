This was it. After seven days, the Invictus Games are over. Britain’s Prince Harry was emotional at the farewell ceremony tonight. “Know that you are not alone when you feel lonely.”
Christy Dollen
Latest update:
22-04-22, 22:18
Unlike the opening ceremony, the participating teams of the sports event Invictus Games tonight were more spread out over the stands of the stadium in the Hague’s Zuiderpark. It had to show connection.
Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can!
Log in or create an account and never miss a thing from the stars.
#Emotional #Prince #Harry #goodbye #athletes #Hague
Leave a Reply