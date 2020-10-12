Landover Washington Football Team quarterback Alex Smith made his comeback in the NFL professional league on Sunday after almost two years of injury.
Smith was substituted on in the first half of the game against the Los Angeles Rams after fellow quarterback Kyle Allen was injured. Under the eyes of his wife and children, 36-year-old Smith introduced himself to JD McKissic with a successful passport.
His fight back in the NFL was filmed by the US sports broadcaster ESPN in a documentary entitled “Project 11” (Smith’s jersey number).
