At the beginning of the program, the contestants of the popular reality show, “The Great Chef: Celebrities” made a moving tribute to their parents and it was Jose Pelaez, contest panelist, who was moved to remember his. He described him as a good person who influenced his career and sadly passed away.

As Peláez emotionally described the special relationship he had with his father, tears welled up and moved everyone in the studio and viewers back home. The jury and the other participants showed her their support and solidarity.

“My father has not been around for several years, I always remember him with great affection, a great person. A person who gave me a lot of love, I always have him present like an angel, in my careers, “she said through tears.