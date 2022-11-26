According to tradition, they had already become rich, the Saudis who caused a resounding surprise at the World Cup this week. After the victory over world star Lionel Messi’s Argentina, all players were promised a Rolls-Royce from above, numerous media in the country reported. Donor Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud does not have to follow up on this this weekend, because Saudi Arabia lost to Poland (2-0) on Saturday afternoon.

