Since before the game between Denmark and Belgium began, hundreds of expressions of support have followed EriksenE, the Danish national team player who suffered a cardiac arrest while playing the game with his team against Finland.
Fortunately, the footballer is out of danger, but the images stirred consciences of how fragile life is. The entire football community, even outside the football field, came together to show support for Eriksen and his family, but Belgium wanted to go further and decided to make a gesture while the match was taking place that serves both to show affection to the Danish player, as well as to make society aware of the need for more training in first aid.
Despite Denmark starting early with a 1-0 win, the Belgian players threw the ball out and started clapping, joined by the Danes and all the fans on the field. The emotional gesture included the live broadcast of the meeting, which has served to be seen by millions of people. Gestures like these make football great and we hope they can be used so that if an accident like Eriksen happens again, they can respond as quickly and forcefully as was done in his case.
In more humble competitions, even in work environments, you cannot count on specialists in resuscitation that did the organization of the Eurocup and the Danish Federation, so it is vital to avoid deaths that everyone knows how to act in situations like this . Time is short in circumstances such as those suffered by Eriksen, so we hope it will serve to raise awareness in society and prevent misfortunes such as the one that could have occurred. From here we must applaud the Danish and Belgian footballers, referees, stadium workers and the fans who have made this great gesture today because they have made this sport even greater.
