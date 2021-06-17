Fortunately, the footballer is out of danger, but the images stirred consciences of how fragile life is. The entire football community, even outside the football field, came together to show support for Eriksen and his family, but Belgium wanted to go further and decided to make a gesture while the match was taking place that serves both to show affection to the Danish player, as well as to make society aware of the need for more training in first aid.

Minute 10 and the Danish fans dedicate a minute of applause in tribute to Christian Eriksen, who is still in medical studies for his health problems. pic.twitter.com/My0Bf7mIOg – Carlos Montero (@ M21Montero) June 17, 2021

In more humble competitions, even in work environments, you cannot count on specialists in resuscitation that did the organization of the Eurocup and the Danish Federation, so it is vital to avoid deaths that everyone knows how to act in situations like this . Time is short in circumstances such as those suffered by Eriksen, so we hope it will serve to raise awareness in society and prevent misfortunes such as the one that could have occurred. From here we must applaud the Danish and Belgian footballers, referees, stadium workers and the fans who have made this great gesture today because they have made this sport even greater.