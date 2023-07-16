Sunday, July 16, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Emotional final at Wimbledon: Alcaraz is the new champion

by admin_l6ma5gus
July 16, 2023
in Sports
0
Emotional final at Wimbledon: Alcaraz is the new champion

Close


Close

final at Wimbledon 2023

Wimbledon final 2023.

Wimbledon final 2023.

The Spanish tennis player won in the third round 6-1 and is now up 2-1 in sets.

Novak Djokovic had started the final better, and in a quick first set he won 6-1.

In the second set, Alcaraz took the initiative, but soon both defended their serves until reaching the tie break, in which the Spaniard took advantage of his rival’s mistakes to win 7-6 (8-6).

See also  Everything you have to know about the present of Juanfer Quintero: current affairs in China and chances of returning to River

And in the third set, Alcaraz returned the blow from the first set by beating the Serbian by the same comfortable score: 6-1.

And in the fourth, Djokovic won 3-6, but in the fifth the Spaniard defeated the Serb 6-4 and won the title.

Follow the development of the match here.

Djokovic wins the fourth set

At 2-2, the fifth set will decide the champion.

Alcaraz wins the third set

The Spaniard (-) came back brilliantly in the final, feeling better as the game progressed and took the 2-1 lead.

The Serbian had a fall, but it did not go to major. He got up and continued to do his best.

Djokovic takes the lead

The Serbian tennis player started the competition commanding in the Wimbledon final, while the Spaniard looked visibly nervous.

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.


#Emotional #final #Wimbledon #Alcaraz #champion

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Fujairah Chamber reviews its achievements and elects a board of directors for the 15th session

Fujairah Chamber reviews its achievements and elects a board of directors for the 15th session

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result