Emotional final at Wimbledon: Alcaraz is the new champion

Wimbledon final 2023.
The Spanish tennis player won in the third round 6-1 and is now up 2-1 in sets.
Novak Djokovic had started the final better, and in a quick first set he won 6-1.
In the second set, Alcaraz took the initiative, but soon both defended their serves until reaching the tie break, in which the Spaniard took advantage of his rival’s mistakes to win 7-6 (8-6).
And in the third set, Alcaraz returned the blow from the first set by beating the Serbian by the same comfortable score: 6-1.
And in the fourth, Djokovic won 3-6, but in the fifth the Spaniard defeated the Serb 6-4 and won the title.
Follow the development of the match here.
Djokovic wins the fourth set
At 2-2, the fifth set will decide the champion.
Alcaraz wins the third set
The Spaniard (-) came back brilliantly in the final, feeling better as the game progressed and took the 2-1 lead.
The Serbian had a fall, but it did not go to major. He got up and continued to do his best.
#EFEfotos | 😬 Djokovic’s spectacular fall that, luckily, was only scared.
🫱🏼🫲🏻 Showing off his sportsmanship, Alcaraz immediately worried about the state of the Serb. #wimbledon pic.twitter.com/HB4bkMvRrq
– EFE Sports (@EFEdeportes) July 16, 2023
Alcaraz reacts and wins the second set
The Spaniard scores a second set (-) that Djokovic did not make it easy for him and that was decided in the tie break (8-6).
Djokovic takes the lead
The Serbian tennis player started the competition commanding in the Wimbledon final, while the Spaniard looked visibly nervous.
