Emotional final at Wimbledon: Alcaraz is the new champion

Novak Djokovic had started the final better, and in a quick first set he won 6-1.

In the second set, Alcaraz took the initiative, but soon both defended their serves until reaching the tie break, in which the Spaniard took advantage of his rival’s mistakes to win 7-6 (8-6).

And in the third set, Alcaraz returned the blow from the first set by beating the Serbian by the same comfortable score: 6-1.

And in the fourth, Djokovic won 3-6, but in the fifth the Spaniard defeated the Serb 6-4 and won the title.

