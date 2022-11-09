When it stress begins to build up due to negative or challenging events in life that keep coming, you can find yourself in a state of feeling emotionally exhausted and drained. This condition is called emotional fatigue. For most people, emotional fatigue tends to build up slowly over time and includes emotional, physical, and performance symptoms.

Emotional fatigue: how it can be treated

Emotional fatigue can be treated by recognizing the stressors that a person is able to minimize or eliminate. When a person is unable to change a stressor because it is out of their control, it is important to focus on the present moment. In the present there are many neutral or positive events. When focusing on these types of events, the emotionally troubled person gives a perspective on what is happening around you.

Stress is often interpreted as a threat to survival. When this happens, it increases the release of stress hormones from the brain, further contributing to the development of emotional fatigue. When one is able to focus on small neutral or positive events, the brain is able to understand that the threat is not as serious as it may seem at first glance. The amount of stress hormone released is reduced in order to make the subject feel more emotionally balanced. Generally speaking, people with emotional fatigue often feel that they have no power or control over what happens in life. They may feel “stuck” or “trapped” in a situation. Lack of energy, poor sleep, and decreased motivation can make it difficult to overcome this particular condition. Over time, this chronic, stressed state can cause permanent health damage.

Anyone with long-term stress can become emotionally exhausted and overwhelmed. In difficult moments, emotional fatigue can creep into people who are experiencing a certain emotional pressure, for this reason it is necessary to emphasize the importance of contacting a specialist who activates the right therapies.

Emotional fatigue can have symptoms that are both physical and emotional in nature, and symptoms generally include:

feelings of hopelessness;

difficulty concentrating;

increased cynicism or pessimism;

Employers whose employees are overworked and emotionally exhausted may begin to notice changes in job performance and overall team morale. For example, they may begin to notice that their employees have: See also Liga MX: Atlas and Tigres have everything in their favor to advance to the Clausura semifinals

failure to meet deadlines;

less commitment to the organization;

Experiencing some daily stress and anxiety is normal, but chronic stress can impact the body over time. Emotional fatigue is caused by a long period of constant stress in life, both from personal stress at home and from work-related stress. This causes the development of this condition and varies from person to person. What might be stressful for one person may be completely manageable for another. While this isn’t always possible, the best way to deal with stress is to eliminate the stressor. If your work environment is the cause of your emotional breakdown, you may want to consider changing your job or company. If your manager or boss is causing employee stress, they may also consider moving to a new department or asking to be assigned to a different manager.

It is important to eat healthy, which means choosing a balanced diet rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grains and lean meats, while avoiding sugary snacks and fried or processed foods. We are told to eat healthy all the time, but it can make a difference when feeling stressed. Not only will it help you get the vitamins and minerals your body needs, but it will also improve digestion, sleep and energy levels, which can have a domino effect on your emotional state. Any type of physical activity increases the levels of endorphins and serotonin. This can improve anyone’s emotional state. Exercise also helps to take your mind off problems. It becomes a great help to be able to exercise for 30 minutes a day, even if it’s just a long walk. Sleep is important for mental health. It is even more effective if you schedule bedtime around the same time every night. Try to get eight to nine hours of sleep every night. Developing a bedtime routine can help you relax and ensure better sleep quality. Limiting caffeine can also have a positive impact on your sleep schedule. The same goes for alcohol, which can temporarily improve mood, but the sensation will quickly fade, leaving the person more anxious and depressed than before. Alcohol also interferes with sleep.

Mindfulness is a term you probably hear often, but mindfulness techniques are much more than just a fad. They are scientifically recognized for reducing stress and anxiety and can be the key to balancing a person’s emotions with emotional fatigue.

Awareness is the act of engaging with the present moment. This can help divert attention from negative thinking. There are many ways to practice mindfulness, such as practicing yoga, meditation, breathing exercises etc. Researchers recently found evidence that a single mindfulness meditation session can help reverse the effects of stress on the body.

Another way to deal with emotional fatigue is to talk face-to-face with a friend, which is a wonderful way to relieve stress. The person who listens does not necessarily have to solve the problems of his interlocutor, it will be enough just to be a good listener. A trusted friend or family member can listen without judging. See also Identify risk factors for girls, boys and young people, the objective of the talk of the SSP Sinaloa in the agricultural field

In addition to lifestyle changes, it’s important to seek professional help to deal with emotional fatigue. A professional, such as a therapist, can give you the tools you need to work through a stressful time. Some of the techniques used by professionals include:

cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT);

relaxation techniques applied.

In some cases, the primary care physician may suggest medications to help manage symptoms. Antidepressants, such as selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRIs), anxiolytic medications, or prescribed sleeping pills have been used to help treat emotional fatigue.Drugs such as benzodiazepines can be addictive and should only be used in the short term to reduce the risk of addiction.

The stress responsible for emotional fatigue puts you at risk of total exhaustion. Over time, it can lead to health problems. Chronic stress can affect the immune system, heart, metabolism and general well-being which can degenerate into:

high blood pressure, which increases the risk of heart disease;

frequent colds and infections;

premature aging;

Emotional exhaustion is a treatable condition. The best way to treat it is to eliminate the stressor or stressful event.If the stressor cannot be eliminated, it is important to contact your doctor, who will be able to refer the subject with emotional fatigue to the right specialist. Professor Gabriele GiorgiUniversity professor, business consultant and author for Hogrefe Editore ofStress Questionnaire (SQ)said: “Lo stress work-related was defined, in 1999, from National Institute for Occupational and Safety and Health (NIOSH) as a series of “harmful physical and emotional reactions that occur when job demands are not commensurate with the skills, resources or needs of the worker “, thus linking the stress reactions to the work context (European Agency for Safety and Health at Work2009) stress it represents an occupational risk that is certainly not new, but undoubtedly emerging due to the size and diffusion it is currently assuming ”. See also Today's weather forecast: cold front 33 will cause strong winds in the north “Studies conducted in European Union (EU) countries have shown that this is a widespread health problem. The research has also assessed the economic impact on companies and national economies. The forecasts for the future are not encouraging: the complex socio-economic scenario suggests that the number of people presenting stress related to work activity is destined to increase. It should be borne in mind that, according to the World Health Organization (WHO), depression is becoming the main cause of inability to work ”. “Over the last fifteen years, even in Italy, interest in the subject has increased strongly stress in the employment field with the entry into force of Legislative Decree 81/2008 and subsequent amendments “. “Article 28, paragraph 1, of the aforementioned Decree, expressly states that the risk assessment”must cover all risks for the safety and health of workers, including those concerning groups of workers exposed to particular risks, including those related to work-related stress, according to the contents of the European agreement of 8 October 2004“. The assessment of traditional risks (such as those of a chemical, physical and biological nature) was therefore added – on the basis of an explicit legislative obligation and a shared reference at the community level – also that concerning psychosocial risks, linked to ‘organization of work and human relations ”.

It is important to clarify that this article is of a popular nature only and is not intended to replace the valuable work of qualified doctors who have dedicated and dedicate their lives to seeking the well-being of their patients.

Emotional fatigue may seem like a disorder that can be solved with little and with self-medication, but I highly recommend sharing this problem with your family doctor so that you can decide together how to act so that you can regain the right psychophysical balance.