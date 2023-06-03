Saturday, June 3, 2023, 20:03



| Updated 20:23h.

«A night full of emotions. Mahler, the end of another season and the farewell in Murcia of Virginia Martínez, director/conductor as head of the #ÖSRM. And how nice it is to have so much affection from the public at each stage!” Thus, with this message, the Murcia Region Symphony Orchestra (OSRM) summarized on its Facebook account the last concert at the orchestra’s headquarters, the Víctor Villegas Auditorium in Murcia, of its owner.

Virginia Martínez from Molin made this emotional journey through ‘La canción de la tierra’ with José Antonio López, the international baritone, and British tenor William Wallace. This Sunday, at the El Batel Auditorium in Cartagena, they will repeat the concert, at 8:00 p.m.