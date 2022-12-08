Deportivo Cruz Azul has been in debt to its fans since winning the title in Guard1anes 2021 and that is why Erik Lira He assures that they are indebted to the institution and the fans, so that in the Clausura 2023 there is nothing more to them than to be champions or they will have failed again.
“There is nothing else, we are aiming for that, it is to be champion or it is failure, to enter the first four and Cruz Azul must aim for that, it is what we want and we are going to work for it. We want that and that is what will happen”
– Erik Lira.
The young Mexican midfielder mentioned that the following semester, the schedule is no longer so tight and there will be an opportunity to work throughout the tournament, so they consider that they no longer have an excuse for not being protagonists for the title.
“The tournament ended well, not with what we wanted, if you are not a champion it is a failure, we are in debt and what we want is to raise our hands from the start of the tournament, now it is long and there is time to prepare the matches, no there is an excuse for not being a champion ”, he added.
Despite the fact that Mexican soccer suffered a severe setback due to the performance of the Mexican team in Qatar 2022, Erik Lira He assured that from the celestial team they can help making history in the competitions that they have to play.
“What we have left is to raise our hand and to raise our hand is to be champion, Cruz Azul is a very important team in Mexico and if you go to another country, they will know about Cruz Azul. What we have left is to mark history, Liga MX is growing, we have quality players and right now is when we must move forward the most. What we have left is to continue working ”, he declared.
