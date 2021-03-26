Wet hands, increased pulse, lack of time: exams are not fun. Even less in Corona times. Pressure and homeschooling are causing panic among students for exams.

Dortmund – Germany suffers from the corona*-Pandemic. No matter if restaurateurs, retailers, self-employed. Schoolchildren too have to face completely new challenges such as homeschooling and concentrated exam phases. One is now defending himself, reports RUHR24.de*.

Twelve exams in just two months – and that after months of homeschooling, of all things. Miguel Marques Pereira (17) published one emotional Corona call for help on Instagram and warns of exam panic among the students. The youngster from Dortmund hit the nerve: Many students reacted – as did his school. * RUHR24.de is part of the editorial network of IPPEN.MEDIA.