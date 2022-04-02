Home page politics

Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) speaks in Bottrop. © Martin Meissner/AP-Pool/dpa

At an election campaign event, Chancellor Olaf Scholz takes on a group of suspected critics of Corona policy. His counterattack becomes surprisingly emotional.

Essen – Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) reacted emotionally to whistles and disturbances during a speech about the solidarity of people in the Corona crisis and with the refugees from Ukraine.

At the start of the SPD state election campaign on Saturday in Essen, he verbally attacked a group of suspected Corona critics.

Focus on freedom of expression in a democracy

The Chancellor said he was proud of the solidarity of the citizens with the refugees from Ukraine. Solidarity also applies “when we talk about health. When we talk about how to protect each other. For example, during the whole time of the corona pandemic, ”explained Scholz, while whistles and heckling got louder and louder. “And I’m saying that because there are some people shouting out loud: Hello! Shout out, because this is what we are fighting for and what the citizens of Ukraine are fighting for. That you can speak your mind out loud without having to be afraid.”

Scholz drew the focus on freedom of expression in a democracy like Germany: “That’s why I don’t accept the evil cynicism with which some say that you can’t say your opinion on this topic here. It’s a lie! Look around the dictatorships of this world and you’ll know what that means,” exclaimed the 63-year-old. “Just because you yell loudly doesn’t make you right. But you need a few arguments for that. And one of these arguments is that the corona pandemic is a great threat to all of mankind.” dpa