TTears and memories of shared moments: colleagues from RTL presenter Jan Hahn, who died at the age of 47, said goodbye to him emotionally in his former program “Guten Morgen Deutschland”. “That was my buddy. Everything here really reminds me of him, ”said presenter Susanna Ohlen, who had presented the morning show with Hahn for years, on Friday morning. She was incredibly grateful for all the wonderful moments they had together. “And I just would have liked to have had more time with him.” Later Ohlen cried.

RTL announced on Thursday that Hahn had died after a brief serious illness. The news caused consternation among colleagues. From 2001 to 2016 Hahn moderated the Sat1 “Breakfast TV”. In 2017 he moved to RTL, where he was part of the “Guten Morgen Deutschland” (GMD) team.

The GMD team appeared together in front of the camera on Friday to commemorate Hahn on the show. Your colleague always brought in lots of ideas and made people laugh, reported the moderators. The news of his death came unexpectedly.

In a short video, more friends and acquaintances said goodbye. Jan Hahn’s laugh will stay “forever”. Companion Jürgen Meschede said about Hahn’s work on television, for which he had to get up extremely early for years: “He embodied that, that good mood in the morning. That was exactly his thing ”. And he would probably have done that for many, many, many more years. “