After nearly nine years of recovery, during which he proved his firmness and strong will against all temptations and stimuli that could cause him to relapse, to the extent that he boycotted his seven-year-addicted brother, so as not to affect him, so he visited his mother at times when his brother was not present, until he attended one of the sessions. And he met with a former friend of addicts, and after they got out, his friend asked him to sit with him for two minutes in the car.

He resisted the idea as much as he could, but his friend emotionally blackmailed him, until he agreed, then he whispered to him again, so he refused to submit, but the devil did not give in and gave him a narcotic pill and let him decide, and after he left for his car he cried, then weakened and returned to using, only to relapse after a period that specialists consider ideal from recovery.

The story is told by the psychiatric consultant at Al Qasimi Hospital, Dr. Jassim Muhammad Al Marzouqi, during a dialogue session moderated by the Director of the International Hemaya Center at the General Department for Drug Control in Dubai Police, Colonel Abdullah Al Khayyat, within the International Conference on Drug Control at the World Police Summit, explaining that there are five main stimuli that can To lead to relapse, represented by places, people, things, times and feelings.

Al-Marzouqi says that these stimuli are always related to personal convictions or justifications that the addicted patient creates for himself in order to return to using again, and here comes the role of psychotherapy in correcting these concepts, and weakening these justifications within the recovery program.

He explained that the first stimulus is related to places, as there is a connection between the addict and specific places during which he feels the urge to use, such as bars and nightclubs, the house of a neighbor or an addicted friend, or the dens of promoters, or a specific focus where he used to gather with his friends, and then work must be done to weaken This emotional bond between the addict undergoing treatment and these places.

As for people, they are represented by a bad friend, promoter, or the cause of addiction or relapse is the loss or absence of an influential person in his life, such as a mother, father, or any person with whom he has a close relationship.

Al-Marzouqi pointed out that one of the prominent cases that reflects the danger of people to an addicted patient after his recovery is the case of a young man who managed to quit using and lasted about nine years away from these toxins, with a great deal of strength and determination, to the point that he moved away from people who might weaken his will, Among them is his addicted brother, who avoided meeting him for nearly seven years, even choosing the times he visited his mother so as not to meet him at her home.

And he continues that the situation continued in this way until he attended a treatment session during which he met a former friend of his, who used to abuse together, and here the danger of people appears, as he stood with him for a while after the end of the session, then asked him to sit with him for some time in his car, so he tried to apologize for fear of the consequences Spending more time with that person, but his friend blackmailed him emotionally, until he yielded and agreed to accompany him.

Al-Marzouqi explained that this young man told him what happened to him, shocked by what happened, indicating that the bad friend gave him a narcotic pill, and asked him to take it, but he refused, so he did not despair and told him to “keep it, and if you do not use it, you can throw it away.” The young man took the pill and cried for an hour. Complete, due to the inner struggle over whether to drop the pill or take it, finally succumbed, to be a point of return to a destructive path.

Al-Marzouqi continued that among the stimuli that cause abuse or relapse as well are things such as money, an automated teller machine, the telephone, and some types of music that increase the addict’s passion for drug abuse. loneliness and looking for a source of distraction.

Finally, feelings remain one of the main stimuli for the addicted patient, so the chances of his relapse increase in cases of disorder, depression and anxiety, so it is necessary for him to receive sufficient support in these circumstances, stressing that the lifestyle has a major relationship with the causes of relapse, so it is necessary to work to change the convictions of the addicted patient, Understanding it physiologically and psychologically, and working not to view it as a criminal, as many of those around it do.

He explained that the treatment of an addiction patient does not end with the extraction of toxins from his body, as this is the easiest stage in the treatment journey, and it usually takes three to four weeks. .

Al-Marzouqi said that there are very important cognitive aspects that the addicted patient must realize, the most important of which is that he develops a strong feeling after recovery that he has overcome the crisis and become a hero, so he volunteers to help save others, and this guarantees his relapse because he meets people who pose a threat to him, explaining that real recovery takes years. It is long, so he should not claim heroism, but he must be careful, and avoid helping any other addict.

He explains that addiction treatment necessitates understanding the addict’s psychology, and returning to the factors that led him to fall into the trap of abuse, because these factors push him to change his lifestyle from a healthy positive reality, to a miserable life during which he falls captive to a negative pattern.

Falling into the trap of addiction

The consultant psychiatrist at Al Qasimi Hospital, Dr. Jassim Muhammad Al-Marzouqi, stated that from a medical point of view, there are reasons or factors that lead to addiction, such as suffering from a bad psychological condition due to the loss of a loved one, or the loss of a job or a commercial project, and here the justification that leads to intellectual imbalance is generated. It makes addiction a way to escape.

And he continued that after the stage of falling into the trap of addiction, the matter develops to the worst, so the amount of drugs he takes increases and then affects the brain cells and the chemistry that controls his functions, so the patient loses his ability to control himself, and the drug becomes a means to achieve the lost balance, and compensates for the hormones that stop. The body produces it naturally.

He pointed out that abuse gives the patient a false sense of euphoria, and after a while the drug becomes part of the nervous system, and instead of being a delicious meal or a trip, or safe sitting at home, it is a reason for happiness, and as a reward for the daily effort a person makes, a defect occurs in the person’s body. The reward system The addicted patient resorts to increasing the dose to compensate for this, and this may lead him to commit serious crimes so that he can save drugs because he is driven by a compulsive desire to meet the requirements of internal balance.

