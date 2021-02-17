On the early matchday press conference Sports director Max Eberl and head coach Marco Rose commented on Borussia Mönchengladbach on Wednesday morning about Roses announced change to Borussia Dortmund. Eberl was particularly noticeable about the emotionality of this topic, the 47-year-old nonetheless made a very good performance.
It’s a touchy subject, a powder keg that exploded on the fans’ side on Monday and Tuesday. The fact that Marco Rose is leaving Borussia Mönchengladbach after two years thanks to an exit clause and switching to Borussia Dortmund is causing frustration in large parts of the supporters. On the one hand, because now an important actor will switch from the green-white to the black-and-yellow Borussia, on the other hand, because the reporting on Monday and constant rumors in forums have heated the mood badly.
Eberl was all the more emotional at the press conference on Wednesday morning. The sports director firmly rejected reports and rumors, did not mince his words and, as always, stood in front of the entire club, in front of the team – and in front of Rose. Eberl said at the beginning that he took the responsibility on himself because he had signed the contract with the head coach. In addition, he emphasized how much the club trusts its employees – and that Borussia is bigger than individual players: “The people involved are ephemeral, the club isn’t,” Eberl made clear.
It was clear to the 47-year-old that he lives the club and that despite the past few weeks he is handling Rose’s decision professionally. Due to the existing trust in the coach, early dismissal is not an issue at all: “Marco Rose appreciates this club extremely,” said Eberl, backing up the 44-year-old again; He is therefore “one hundred percent” convinced “that Marco will give everything for this club until his last day.”
What Eberl is all about as sports director of Gladbacher Borussia became more than clear: he wants to keep the club on course despite all opposition and setbacks, bring it forward and transparently disclose his actions. This also included the admission that he had been informed well before Monday when he was said to have learned of Rose’s decision according to matching media reports. Instead, they agreed to sit down a week after the derby against 1. FC Köln (1: 2).
Rose, on the other hand, was much cooler to any questions. His answers were short and sober, he simply wanted to seize this opportunity and made a decision for himself, he emphasized several times; he also promised not to take any player from the Lower Rhine to the Ruhr area.
He couldn’t say much more, but maybe he didn’t want to either – because the anger of the fans was already evident before the press conference. At Borussia Park, a banner was hung with the inscription “No mercenary is over the club – get out with the characterless pig”, which should have finally made it clear to those responsible what the mood is in the area. In order not to heat them up even further, Rose has no choice but to promise to throw everything into the balance until his last day in order to end the season with the foals as successfully as possible.
Believing this promise, however, will be difficult for some supporters – and so Rose can consider herself lucky that no more spectators have been allowed in the stadiums for almost a year. Otherwise, on Saturday afternoon at the latest, when Mainz 05 visits Borussia-Park, the frustration in the stands would be discharged and the decision of the coach would be commented on with whistles and banners.