It was clear to the 47-year-old that he lives the club and that despite the past few weeks he is handling Rose’s decision professionally. Due to the existing trust in the coach, early dismissal is not an issue at all: “Marco Rose appreciates this club extremely,” said Eberl, backing up the 44-year-old again; He is therefore “one hundred percent” convinced “that Marco will give everything for this club until his last day.”

Eberl: Of course I’m sad about Marco’s decision. But I am absolutely certain that Marco will give everything for the club’s success until his last day with us. So there were no thoughts of releasing Marco early. # BMGM05 pic.twitter.com/PYvUp2H2B6 – Borussia (@borussia) February 17, 2021

He couldn’t say much more, but maybe he didn’t want to either – because the anger of the fans was already evident before the press conference. At Borussia Park, a banner was hung with the inscription “No mercenary is over the club – get out with the characterless pig”, which should have finally made it clear to those responsible what the mood is in the area. In order not to heat them up even further, Rose has no choice but to promise to throw everything into the balance until his last day in order to end the season with the foals as successfully as possible.