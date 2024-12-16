The traditional dog parade organized by Bioparc and the shelter Adopt an Abandoned Dog (AUPA) wanted make a “emotional tribute” to the animals affected by DANA, a natural disaster that has also left a “deep mark” on them, in the 25th edition of the event, whose objective is to denounce abandonment and raise awareness about animal welfare.

In the run-up to Christmas, the animal protection entity has insisted on the responsibility for pet ownership and has spread the message ‘They are not a toy’. In this way, the access plaza of the Valencian animal conservation park has become the point of reference this Sunday to denounce “one of the great problems of this country, which is the abandonment of animals,” Bioparc said in a statement. release.

Among the nearly 30 dogs that the shelter houses and cares for and that have come with the hope of a new home, they have also paraded some who are in a situation of helplessness after losing everything in the floods.

Mediaset journalist Manu Reyes has been in charge of telling their stories and has announced that at least 15 of them have been adopted and they will be able to be part of their new family “to enjoy all the love they deserve.” “Ruth, a Rottweiler with one of her legs amputated, and David, a beautiful Spanish greyhound, will enjoy Christmas in the warmth of their new home,” he highlighted.

Bioparc has stressed that, if during these weeks solidarity, collaboration and fraternity have allowed citizens to move forward, “that is the same spirit of help and commitment what society needs to understand and change human relationships with animals, to which adequate care and well-being must be provided”.

According to the latest study by the Affinity Foundation, the numbers remain “unbearable”, with more than 170,000 dogs that have been rescued by the shelters. The fact that in the last four years the figures have not improved is “worrying”, they have indicated from Bioparc, since the reality “shows an average of 500 dogs a day.”

“We have a very serious problem”

The Communications Director of Bioparc Valencia, Pepa Crespo, has indicated that This quote is “about challenging abandonment.” “In Spain we have a very serious problem, we are at the head of all of Europe in the abandonment of animals, which are picked up by patrol boats, which means there are many more,” he lamented.

Crespo has pointed out that in these parades they bring dogs that are in the AUPA shelter to encourage adoption and thus “break stereotypes, since many times there is a prejudice that In a shelter you will not find that dog that is needed and it is completely the opposite, it is where they can best advise,” he added.





Likewise, he reported on the pre-adoption period, which “is precisely made for adaptation, it is not a definitive adoption, it is to see that everything is going well for the families and that there are no problems.” If this happens, the animal does not stay in the family, but rather returns to the shelter. because “the objective is for adoptions to be final, for families and animals to be perfectly adapted,” he stressed.

The Valencian animal conservation park has been described as “impressive” the reaction of “support” and “generosity” in response to the call for help made from Bioparc, together with the CEU UCH Veterinary Clinical Hospital, the College of Veterinarians of Valencia and in coordination with the Ministry of the Environment, Water, Infrastructure and Territory to help the animals harmed by dana.

Daisy, Tiko, Leo, Bowie…

Among the “most faithful companions” that the attendees have found there are cases such as those of Daisy and her life partner Tiko, a couple of the small Shitzu breed born in 2019 and for whom it has been requested a joint adoption that guarantees their coexistence. The “special protagonists” have been Leo, Bowie, Dama and Keyla, whose home was destroyed by DANA and need a family.





Also Dexter, a 14-month-old puppy who, “inexplicably,” survived alone and now “requires love and attention”; Turco, a ten-year-old bully who was “cruelly abandoned” tied to a fence with a cloth collar, on which his name and age were written. In addition to rescuing him, it was “urgent” to give him all the necessary treatments, since he had a skin infection and parasites and had to be operated on one eye.

Bioparc has insisted that “especially before Christmas, it is essential to remember the immense responsibility that comes with owning a companion animal to which maximum well-being must be provided”. “They are living beings that require all of our attention throughout their lives, so in no case can they be given away as if they were a toy or a simple object,” he warned.