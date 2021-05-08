“Today we play for you, two-time champion”Ferro Carril Oeste announced that it was one of the clubs that paid homage to Old Master Carlos Timoteo Griguol, who died this Thursday at the age of 86. He was not the only one. Gymnastics and Fencing La Plata also performed acts of deserved tribute in their First Division, Reserve teams and also the women’s soccer team. And, in Córdoba, the Las Palmas club, where Timoteo started his football career, paid him a warm tribute.

In the preview of the meeting between Ferro and Atlético de Rafaela played this Saturday in Caballito, the president of the verdolaga club, Daniel Pandolfi, He gave Griguol’s grandchildren a beret and a T-shirt with the inscription: “Eterno Timoteo” and a green heart. The players, for their part, came out with a beret, a black armband and a special shirt.

Pandolfi, along with other members of the Board of Directors, former players of the club and a group of partners paid tribute to Griguol this Thursday with floral offerings at the foot of his statue, located in the gardens of the social headquarters of the Caballito neighborhood. “Griguol was and will be an emblem of our club. Not only for the sporting achievements to which he led us at the time, but also for having been an example as a trainer of athletes, in this case, in football”, Pandolfi said.

A Ferro flag on the statue that honors Griguol at the Caballito headquarters. Photo: Rafael Mario Quinteros.

The president of the Caballito entity highlighted the coach as “an advance” and added that “his memory will be eternal for all the members and fans of Ferro.” Among others, the youth divisions coordinator Jorge Cordon, a former Ferro player who was directed by Griguol, and also Adrián Bianchi, current lower divisions coach who was also a pupil of the “Old”.

The statue of Carlos Timoteo Griguol, a former coach who won Ferro twice, at the club’s headquarters in Caballito. : Photo: Guillermo Rodríguez Adami.

In addition, numerous partners approached the Griguol statue located in the headquarters gardens since 2016 to pay tribute to the DT that led Ferro to be Argentine soccer champion in 1982 and 1984.

In La Plata there were also moments of full emotion remembering the Old Master. For example, in the preview of the Reserve match, Sebastián “Chirola” Romero spoke to the squad and explained that when he stepped onto the playing field he would pat them on the chest to pay tribute to who knew how to be their coach.

Carlos Aimar, player and field assistant for 18 years, moved when talking about Timoteo Griguol. Photo: Capture TV

The Gymnastics Reserve played against their match at Estancia Chica and that Chirola Romero decided to pay tribute to Timoteo, not only with the traditional harangue that he lived by having Old as a coach, but also with a cap copying his teacher.

Among the protagonists of that team was Ivo Mammini, the team’s starting striker and who at times alternates with the First when he is summoned by Leandro Martini and Mariano Messera.

TRIBUTE TO TIMOTEO GRIGUOL 💙🐺 DT Mariano Messera and a pat on the chest to his players as the Maestro did

pic.twitter.com/tb12Ge8WNy – TNT Sports Argentina (@TNTSportsAR) May 8, 2021

“A true teacher is one who has essential characteristics, among which fundamentally distinguish him as a leader, trainer and forger of people”, wrote Gimnasia La Plata on his official Twitter account.

The First that faced Vélez in the Forest had a previous act that moved locals and strangers. DT Mariano Messera slapped his players on the chest as they entered the field, as did Maestro Griguol. In addition, the Lobo players wore a special shirt with the silhouette of a hand on the chest, as Griguol did with his team before the games.

“Death does not exist, people only die when they are forgotten”, and believe us, dear Timo, that for the Triperos and Triperas you will always be with us ”. 💙#TimoteoEterno ♾🐺 pic.twitter.com/6QyGrAZ1Ny – #Gymnastics 🐺 (@gimnasiaoficial) May 8, 2021

There was also a minute of silence that included in the tribute Hugo Barros Schelotto, former president of the Bosque de La Plata club and father of the Twins Guillermo and Gustavo, former Lobo players.

The same were done by the Lobo girls, who beat SAT by 1 to 0 with the goal of the forward Lucía Zarza, thus adding the third consecutive victory.

The Club Atlético Las Palmas, where Carlos Timoteo Griguol started his football career, paid him an emotional tribute this afternoon after learning about the death of? Maestro? at dawn today at the Los Arcos sanatorium in Buenos Aires.

“Today we are in mourning, Carlos Griguol passed away at 86 years of age. The Master, as many called him … Humility … Simplicity … Passion … Generosity. And ‘never forget where you are from’ are some of the values ​​you instilled in us “, wrote the Board of Directors on the official Facebook account. The Las Palmas Sports Complex is named after Carlos Timoteo Griguol.

The message continued: “Thank you Timo for being from Córdoba and from Las Palmas, this is the great pride we have in the Club and we will always try to transmit your legacy. We send hugs to heaven, where you will surely find a lot of blue and red hearts. May you rest in peace” .

The rest of the Cordoba clubs, such as Talleres, Belgrano and Instituto also extended their greetings and displays of affection for the former coach, for his part, goalkeeper Juan Carlos Olave, who also started in Las Palmas, referred on his Twitter: “The MASTER, but not only of football, also of life, passion, humility, simplicity and never forgetting your roots were the values ​​that you instilled in us Today your neighborhood and your club Las Palmas cry for you and thank God that you’ve been our Scam. “

JCH.

