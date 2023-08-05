The Austrian will play for the title in Kitzbuhel after winning three games in comeback: the last trophy conquered remains the 2020 Us Open

In Kitzbuhel there is the Streif. The ski slope par excellence, the most terrible and fascinating of free descents. You go downhill, not knowing what will come next and if you’re ready to face it. Dominic Thiem’s ​​career, after the glory of his Grand Slam success at the 2020 US Open, was like this: a long descent, which enters your head, which makes you want to take off your skis and unfasten your boots. Precisely in Kitzbuhel, with a regained ATP final, everyone returns to make sense: yes, Dome can still be there in tennis. Here I am.

against djere — Thiem hadn't played an ATP final since the 2020 Finals. A lifetime ago. Tomorrow (Sunday, starting at 13 on Supertennis) he can win the 18th title of his career. Not the most prestigious, not the most famous. The most exciting, probably, yes. The Austrian reached the final with three consecutive comebacks: against Zhang in the round of 16, then Rinderknech in the quarterfinals, finally with Djere in the semifinals. Even saving five match points and 12 break points against the Serbian, seeded number 5, shaking like a dog in the rain when the crowd, the whole crowd, pushed for Dominic.

in the top 100 — “I don’t know if I’m still able to produce a sensible speech, I think it’s the most beautiful and longest match in three sets of my entire life”, the words spoken by Thiem to the microphones at the end of the match. Against Baez he will try to win by the second time in his career the Kitzbuhel tournament after having succeeded in 2019, when he was number 4 in the world and among the greats of this sport.In 2014, he played his first ATP final in the Austrian city, lost against Goffin. 29: A title would put him in the top 80 in the world, now he’s definitely in the 100. Welcome back, Dominic. Ah: the one-handed downline backhand is still a marvel. With a stroke like this, even the hardest downhill is less scary.