F.regret, surprise, sadness, disgust, fear or anger? On the website launched by researchers at Cambridge University emojify.info Virtual visitors can switch on their smartphone or computer cameras, make faces and watch how facial recognition software assigns their own facial expressions to one of six basic emotions. The system seems to have difficulty identifying a clichéd, sad face, despite the ostentatiously drawn down corners of the mouth. It interprets pinched eyebrows as a sign of anger, and a grin resolves the classification as “happy”, no matter how dreary the mental life behind the put on facial expression.

With this simple “Fake Smile Game”, scientists working with project manager Alexa Hagerty want to playfully initiate a discussion about the possibilities, limits and dangers of emotion recognition software. Digital facial recognition systems for the purpose of identifying people have long been established in many places – for example in police work – and are more or less regulated depending on the state. The next step is software equipped with artificial intelligence (AI) that is supposed to read emotions from digitally measured and algorithmically evaluated images of faces.